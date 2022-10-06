Did you know that using the correct child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent? Car seats and boosters provide protection for infants and children in a crash, yet car crashes are a leading cause of death for children from 1 to 13. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the car. Regional Medical Center’s (RMC) Parents as Teachers (PAT) educators are certified car seat technicians. They can guide you on the best way to help keep your child safe using the correct seat.
Buying the right car seat. Select a car seat based on your child’s age and size, then choose a seat that fits in your vehicle, and use it every time. Always refer to the car seat manufacturer’s instructions (check height and weight limits). Keep your child in the car seat for as long as possible, as long as the child fits within the seat’s height and weight limits.
Installing your car seat. Installation for car seats can vary. When installing your child’s car seat, read the user manual, using either the seat belt or lower anchors and a tether. Whether you’ve just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one, the RMC PAT technicians can help. They can inspect your car seat and show you proper installation techniques, free of charge.
Getting the right fit. A properly-fitted 5-point harness gives the best possible protection for your child. It has straps that go over both shoulders and hips and buckles at the crotch. The car seat label will tell you the weight and height range of the harness.
When to change your car seat. For the best guidance, refer to the car seat label to make sure your child is still within the weight and height limits.
To find more information about car seat safety visit safekids.org/car-seat. If you would like to reach our Parents as Teachers program, call 563-927-7685.