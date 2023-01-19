A Central City restaurant owner was arrested for the Farm House Restaurant (formally known as Stove House Family Restaurant) fire. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the Linn County Attorney’s Office, arrested the restaurant’s current owner, 43-year-old Heidi Liegl, of Central City, on charges of Arson 1st degree and Insurance Fraud, Jan. 11. This fire is under investigation, assisted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety, State Fire Marshal’s Division, which determined the fire was intentionally set.
On Jan. 7, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Linn County Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue, Central City.
Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered the Farm House Restaurant was ablaze. The fire caused significant damage to the restaurant and minor damage to the adjacent Subway restaurant. Nobody was in the building at the time of the incident.
Stove House Family Restaurant closed in 2020 and reopened in June 2022, with Liegl being the new owner. In September, the restaurant changed its name to Farm House Diner along with a new menu. Liegl is also the owner of Cherry Meadow Winery and Distillery, which was located in Marion but moved to Central City last fall, next to the restaurant.