Significant damage was done to the Farm House Dinner, formally known as the Stove House Family Restaurant, during a late-night fire Jan. 7.

 Laura Drummy • Staff Photo

A Central City restaurant owner was arrested for the Farm House Restaurant (formally known as Stove House Family Restaurant) fire. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the Linn County Attorney’s Office, arrested the restaurant’s current owner, 43-year-old Heidi Liegl, of Central City, on charges of Arson 1st degree and Insurance Fraud, Jan. 11. This fire is under investigation, assisted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety, State Fire Marshal’s Division, which determined the fire was intentionally set.

On Jan. 7, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Linn County Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue, Central City.

