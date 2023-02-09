lnl-02092023-nws-chicken-backyard
After the outbreaks of Bird Flu causes may consumers to raise backyard chickens to combat the an increase in egg prices.

As recent outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continue to cause an increase in egg prices, consumers may consider starting a backyard poultry flock this spring. A recent article in Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Acreage Living Newsletter highlights best practices for raising a backyard flock.

Planning is key, according to Christa Hartsook, small farms program coordinator for Farm, Food and Enterprise Development with ISU Extension and Outreach.

