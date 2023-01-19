The City Council and workers present the award to Fire Chief Brian Rowe: from left, Jeff Rath, Jeffrey Harbaugh, Angie Faust, Brenda Quandt, Rowe, Travis Beckman, Reenie Montgomery, Brandon Lewis and Jeremy Faust.
During the Coggon City Council meeting Jan. 10, Fire Chief Brian Rowe was given the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Rowe has been serving the community of Coggon but also Linn County throughout his life. At 19, he started his career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff in Linn County and worked his way through the ranks to sergeant, then detective. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office, Rowe has been known for his work at the Central City Fire Department, North Linn and Anamosa Area Ambulance as well as his over 30 years as fire chief of the Coggon Fire Department.
Coggon Mayor Travis Beckman said the award requires recipients to contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime, and Rowe has exceeded the requirement and guesses he’s done over 50,000 hours of service.
“When I started doing the general math at my desk, Brian blows that away in like a year or two — 4,000 hours is chunk change to what Brian contributes to the community and Linn County,” said Beckman.
Rowe was awarded the certificate, a pin, a medallion and a congratulatory letter from President Joe Biden. Beckman said this is just a token of their gratitude for Rowe and his impact on the community.
“He has always put in more time than anyone,” said Beckman. “This is his passion; his passion is community service. He always puts the safety and health of others before his own and essentially volunteers full-time for us since his retirement. He is a gem in the community and this award is the least we can do for him to say thank you.”
Rowe was surprised with the award at the very end of the council meeting and said he was very shocked.
“I am very honored and I don’t feel obviously deserving because without, especially all these people, none of this would happen. I am just a piece to the puzzle that makes things work,” said Rowe.
Other council members and firefighters that attended took time to thank Rowe and tell him his impact on their life through leadership or being a friend. Some got emotional talking about the impact Rowe has had on their life, including life lessons, saving their homes during a fire and more.
Beckman volunteered at the Coggon Fire Department and started in 1999 before becoming mayor. He said Rowe was important in his life and helped steer him in the right direction when he was a teenager.
“Brian was my chief when I started with the fire department; he became a friend to me, and a mentor,” said Brian.
City Clerk and Finance Officer Brenda Quandt said Rowe has been a work colleague and friend for many years. After a distressing event, Quandt knew she could turn to Rowe when she needed support and advice.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award, and we are beyond fortunate to have him as our fire chief but, first and most important, as a trusted friend,” said Quandt. “I was looking for some advice on how to cope with a very difficult situation, and I knew that Brian was the person that I could go to and give me the advice that I needed to get through it.”
Quandt and others said they try to live by Rowe’s mantra of “be kind.”
Rowe said his motivation comes from his father who, as an active Coggon firefighter for 52 years and fire chief, led by his examples for Rowe’s personal life and as a firefighter. Rowe also said service is in his family as his mother was a first responder and his son is a professional firefighter in Iowa City.
“I have a special place in my heart for Coggon. I look around and see how many homes and different places I have been, and when I drive around town, it is like, oh, ‘I’ve been in that house on this call’ and ‘that house on this call, I’ve been to this house several times.’ There are not many homes left in Coggon that I haven’t been to. It just makes you feel part of the community when you work with great people,” said Rowe.