During the Coggon City Council meeting Jan. 10, Fire Chief Brian Rowe was given the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rowe has been serving the community of Coggon but also Linn County throughout his life. At 19, he started his career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff in Linn County and worked his way through the ranks to sergeant, then detective. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office, Rowe has been known for his work at the Central City Fire Department, North Linn and Anamosa Area Ambulance as well as his over 30 years as fire chief of the Coggon Fire Department.

