The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Governor’s School Safety Bureau, in partnership with the Department of Education, has launched a free and anonymous school safety threat reporting platform. The new platform is available to all public school districts and accredited non-public schools to help prevent violence, unlawful possession of weapons, self-harm and other forms of victimization and threatening behaviors in schools across the state.

The rollout of the Safe+Sound Iowa app was announced and demonstrated in a joint press conference on Tuesday, March 21, with Governor Kim Reynolds joining the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Dike-New Hartford Community School District in providing an update on the progress made to enhance safety for students in school buildings across Iowa.

