The Sawyer House Museum in Central City has completed its restoration and will have a grand reopening Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. The house started restoration a year and a half ago with the deep cleaning, rearranging artifacts and fixing the exterior, including new painting.
The Central City Historical Society will host the Oct. 9 celebrations as it will take place on the front lawn of the Sawyer House. At 1 p.m there will be a ribbon cutting. Hamburgers, brat burgers, chips, water and cookies will be served for a free-will donation. Also, house coffee and scones will be served in the dining room and tours of the house will be available.
“We want everyone to come and enjoy what has been done, and that is what museums are here for to look back at our history and be proud,” said Brenda Taylor, a chairperson for the Sawyer House.
The Sawyer House, at 337 Main Street, was built in the circa 1880 owned by Xavier and Permelia Sawyer. The home has 14 rooms, a three-story house referred to as the “wedding cake” house. The house survived the 1890 downtown fire along with the Sawyer Meat Market. The Central City Historical Society was approached to buy the home from Daniel and Zeola Rogers. Since 1990, the house has been a museum with artifacts of medical equipment, military display, old musical instruments and other donated heirlooms and artifacts from different time periods.
Taylor said a lot of work went into the house to preserve its history inside and outside.
Restorations started inside the house first, with Taylor and others doing a deep cleaning of all the 14 rooms and historical clothing. Most clothing went to the dry cleaners, and just about every piece survived.
The rooms were also rearranged by adding or moving around different artifacts, with some rooms having a theme like the military room.
The exterior restoration started after the Fourth of July. It’s taken about three months for all exterior fixes and painting. The house used to be blue, and Kraus Remodeling and Restoration took the time to scrape and sand the paint off the old siding, along with fixing sections of the house that needed to be repaired.
“When they got to the part of painting, we were so excited that the painting was actually starting,” said Taylor.
Taylor said they did a great job, and the house is gorgeous.
The house colors are Salem Clay (tan), Blackrock Ford (dark gray) and Hartline Red. The colors came from the design committee of Main Street Iowa.
Taylor said the design committee took some photos, went back to Des Moines, and sent the Historical Society a photo of what the house would look like with those three colors.
“We just all loved the design. We did even discuss further if we would try any other. We just loved this design, and that is what we went with,” said Taylor.
This restoration project was done with the help of many generous donors through donated time and money.
“This is done by all volunteers and donors,” said Taylor. “It is their kindness and dedication that has made this happen, even in the past.”
The next step for the historical society is having the house open more often for tours and activities. Touring the house is not the only thing visitors can do. The Sawyer House also hosts teas for both women and men that include refreshments and period costumes. The house also hosts private parties and tours.
“People seem to like it but don’t know about it. It is just a matter of setting up a time with us,” said Taylor. “Come see us. All it takes is a phone call, and I am not that far away.”
Individuals looking to schedule a tour of the Sawyer House can contact Brenda Taylor at 319-241-2151 or Rae Ann Holub at 319-551-0936.