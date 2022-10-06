The Sawyer House Museum in Central City has completed its restoration and will have a grand reopening Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m. The house started restoration a year and a half ago with the deep cleaning, rearranging artifacts and fixing the exterior, including new painting.

The Central City Historical Society will host the Oct. 9 celebrations as it will take place on the front lawn of the Sawyer House. At 1 p.m there will be a ribbon cutting. Hamburgers, brat burgers, chips, water and cookies will be served for a free-will donation. Also, house coffee and scones will be served in the dining room and tours of the house will be available.

