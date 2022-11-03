lnl-11032022-nws-wedding-dress
Anita Haughenbury and Judy Isaacson work on fluffing one of their two-dozen wedding dress donations to Faith Mission Thrift Store. Dresses start at $89 and range in sizes from 8-26. Many accessories are available too.

 Laura Drummy • Staff Photo

Faith Mission Thrift Store (FMTS) in Coggon received a large donation of wedding dresses and is looking for brides to say yes to their collection.

A going-out-of-business bridal shop approached FMTS asking if it would take the donation of wedding dresses and accessories. President Board member Anita Haughenbury said they would give it a shot.

