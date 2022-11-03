Anita Haughenbury and Judy Isaacson work on fluffing one of their two-dozen wedding dress donations to Faith Mission Thrift Store. Dresses start at $89 and range in sizes from 8-26. Many accessories are available too.
Faith Mission Thrift Store (FMTS) in Coggon received a large donation of wedding dresses and is looking for brides to say yes to their collection.
A going-out-of-business bridal shop approached FMTS asking if it would take the donation of wedding dresses and accessories. President Board member Anita Haughenbury said they would give it a shot.
The donation was large as FMTS gained over 20 wedding dresses in various sizes from 8 to 26 and many accessories, including veils and sleeves. The dresses are in good condition as gently used or never worn. Dresses are $89, and veils, sleeves, petticoats, and other accessories start at $2.
Peggy Ward, a volunteer at FMTS, said the accessories could also be used for other milestones, like additions to First Communion dresses.
The dresses are considered classic or vintage, as many have beading and lace. The volunteers even commented there is one similar to Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress.
“There are some beautiful dresses,” said Haughenbury. “It’s lovely fabric and a lot of beading.”
Judy Isaacson, a volunteer, added, “For $90, you can spend four or $500 with a seamstress to alter them to what you want.”
Haughenbury, Isaacson and Ward said they are not looking to expand the wedding collection with the large abundance of wedding dresses. Space is limited at the store, and the group would like to focus on what they have.
The FMTS suggests if a customer is interested in a dress fitting, to call to make an appointment. Appointments do not have to be during regular business hours.
FMTS is a volunteer organization donating its proceeds to the local community. The store is located at 408 E. Linn St. at the Coggon Center and can be contacted at 319-480-5030.