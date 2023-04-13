A brand new senior living community is being constructed in Center Point. Center Point Heights, located at 800 Mustang Lane, is being built for seniors looking for independent, assisted or enhanced living services.
Stacy Hejda, director of business development, said Center Point Heights will allow seniors to stay in their greater community instead of moving to the larger metropolitan areas.
“The Center Point-Urbana area is such a great area, and I know the people of the community are very proud and loyal to their community,” said Hejda. “It would be an absolutely phenomenal location to build a senior living; that way, folks living in the Center Point-Urbana area don’t have to leave and go to another community.”
Center Point Heights will be a senior living campus for individuals 55-plus who are looking for independent, assisted or enhanced living. Hejda said the reason for accommodating the three different stages of life is so seniors would not have to move to a different location when needing more assistance. Seniors would be able to stay in their apartments and gain the same services plus more if needed.
“We are not long-term care like a skilled nursing facility, but we are apartments with services that tailor for a 55-plus combination,” said Hejda.
Hejda said construction on the building is coming along well and hopes the supply-chain shortage, checks from the state and local code requirements and weather will not disrupt the timeline. The construction is projected to be finished in late fall, with a total of 38 apartments available in studio, one and two bedrooms.
Studio and one-bedroom apartments will have a kitchenette with a refrigerator and a microwave ranging from 400-535 square feet. A two-bedroom apartment with 642 square feet will have a washer/dryer in the unit, a kitchen with a range, a refrigerator and a microwave and a patio. Double occupancy is also available for one and two-bedroom apartments.
All seniors will have access to lifestyle amenities, including a whirlpool spa, fitness/activity center, “The Point” lounge and recreation room, private dining room, enclosed courtyard, outdoor porch, salon/barber shop and common laundry rooms.
The apartment living costs include rent; 24/7 staff; essential utilities: Wi-Fi, cable, electric, heat, water and garbage; housekeeping; linen service and access to an emergency pendant.
“We try to bundle services so individuals don’t have to worry about ‘oh I have to pay this bill or that bill’,” said Hajda.
The services also include three meals daily, but seniors are not required to eat all three as they can come and go as they please or cook in their own apartment.
“It is hard sometimes for someone to cook for one,” said Hajda. “Our three provided meals a day will be from scratch to semi-scratch and inspired by a chef.”
Occupancy leases are month-to-month as seniors are not expected to sign a 12-month lease. Hejda said this is because if a senior needs a change in care from independent to assisted living or a move, they can do some more easily.
“For people who live in Center Point, just being able to be local to their community and involved in their community is huge, and then you don’t have to worry about the ‘what ifs,’ said Hejda. “People think they’re giving up independence. They are not giving up independence. Anyone who is there is still able to make all the choices they want, their freedom to come and go as they want. The only thing they are giving up is the hassle of home maintenance and the worry.”
Seniors who are interested in living at Center Point Heights can be placed on an inquiry list to have more information and pricing. When reserving an apartment, Hejda said there is a $500 fee that is 100% refundable if the senior changes their mind.
When the building is getting closer to moving in, Hejda said future residents will have a meeting with the registered nurse (RN) to have a health and cognitive assessment to develop a service plan for their needs and wants. After the assessments, a move-in date will be available.
Hejda said the senior community will be hiring starting this summer for a number of positions, including an RN, direct care staff for each shift, culinary staff and housekeepers. Hejda said more information will be available soon.
For more information about Center Point Heights, email info@centerpointheights.com or visit https://www.centerpointheights.com/.