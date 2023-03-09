A community presentation about human trafficking awareness will be held in Walker on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church Hall, 302 Ely Blvd, in Walker. The presentation will be appropriate for children 10 and above; all community members are encouraged to attend.

In eliminating the human trafficking epidemic, bringing education and awareness to the public is a tool in combating the issue. The community presentation will have three speakers to help provide the public with the signs and symptoms along with the steps to take when witnessing or suspecting trafficking. The Walker R.A.R.E Club hopes to inform the public better to make the community of Walker and others safer. A question and answer session will be held after the presentation, and light refreshments will be served.

