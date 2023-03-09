A community presentation about human trafficking awareness will be held in Walker on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church Hall, 302 Ely Blvd, in Walker. The presentation will be appropriate for children 10 and above; all community members are encouraged to attend.
In eliminating the human trafficking epidemic, bringing education and awareness to the public is a tool in combating the issue. The community presentation will have three speakers to help provide the public with the signs and symptoms along with the steps to take when witnessing or suspecting trafficking. The Walker R.A.R.E Club hopes to inform the public better to make the community of Walker and others safer. A question and answer session will be held after the presentation, and light refreshments will be served.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Mercy Hospital and UnityPoint-St. Luke’s hospital have programs to help victims and eliminate human trafficking. State organizations, like the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery (NAHT), is devoted exclusively to ending trafficking in all its forms.
The community presentation is sponsored by the Walker GFWC/Iowa R.A.R.E Club and the Walker Lions Club. For more information about the presentation, contact R.A.R.E President Ann Zlabek at 319-361-4590 or Judy Shimek at 319-448-4579.
Human trafficking is broken down into two groups, sex and labor trafficking and victims can overlap in the two groups. “Sex trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, obtaining, patronizing, or soliciting of a person for the purpose of a commercial sex act, in which the commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age. Labor trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage, or slavery,” according to the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.
Human Trafficking is a $150 billion industry that has become a global epidemic, being reported in the US in all 50 states. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, it received 299 calls and 86 human trafficking cases in Iowa in 2021. The interstates and highways in Iowa allow access and movement of people, and large cities and rural areas do not discriminate against sex and labor traffickers.
According to the International Labor Organization, more than 40 million people are victims of modern-day slavery. One in four victims of modern slavery are children, and three out of four victims are trafficked online. The average price for which someone is sold into slavery today is $90.
If you or someone you know see something suspicious, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text “Help” to BEFREE (233733). Call Specialists are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking. All reports are confidential and may remain anonymous. Interpreters are available.
The Statewide Iowa Crisis Line for information about direct services for survivors is 800-770-1650 or text “iowahelp” to 20121.
The DHS Child Abuse Hotline for reports of suspected child sex trafficking is 800-362-2178.