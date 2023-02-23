A new bakery is open in downtown Central City offering a wide range of sweet treats and more. Simply Homemade Sweets and Treats has been open since December 2022 at 15 1/2 S 4th Street below the Central City AMVETS. Owner Hailey Johnson started her bakery many years ago but finally has a business space to sell her baked goods.

“I started off just being a little hobby baker at my house,” said Johnson. “I had people asking me to make stuff for them, so I decided to turn it into a storefront and funny enough, I have always wanted to have my own bakery.”

