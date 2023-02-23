A new bakery is open in downtown Central City offering a wide range of sweet treats and more. Simply Homemade Sweets and Treats has been open since December 2022 at 15 1/2 S 4th Street below the Central City AMVETS. Owner Hailey Johnson started her bakery many years ago but finally has a business space to sell her baked goods.
“I started off just being a little hobby baker at my house,” said Johnson. “I had people asking me to make stuff for them, so I decided to turn it into a storefront and funny enough, I have always wanted to have my own bakery.”
The bakery is preparing to be “officially” open with its grand opening Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first 15 people will receive a door prize, and Johnson looks forward to meeting more of the community.
Simply Homemade is known for its signature cinnamon rolls with different flavors, including red velvet, strawberry cream cheese, cookies and cream, caramel pecan and original cinnamon rolls.”
“Our cinnamon rolls are very, very popular,” said Johnson. “I really like making variations of our cinnamon rolls.
The bakery also supplies a wide variety of sweets, including cake balls, cookies, weekly specials and seasonal treats. Johnson said she is working on adding breads and, hopefully, bagels to the menu.
Johnson’s love for baking stems back to growing up. Her grandmother and mom made homemade meals every day, and the family only ate out a little.
“I don’t ever remember going out to eat, even on special occasions,” said Johnson. “Even for our birthdays, we have the option of a meal of our choice or go out and eat; nine out of 10 times, we choose our favorite meals.”
Johnson also sells customized merchandise like shirts, tumblers, cups, wreaths and more. Johnson is the owner of HR Creations, which she started after her first son was born two years ago. The idea came from Facebook and seeing other users make personalized cups or shirts, and Johnson wanted to do the same. It started small and grew into many orders for individuals, small businesses and organizations.
“Ninety percent of my orders are custom orders, but it is nice having the storefront for people to come in here and see and get ideas,” said Johnson. “I try to have a little bit of something for everybody.”
Ideas for shirts and cups come from customers’ orders, or Johnson will create original images. Johnson said she usually has Pinterest open every night, looking at new ideas for decor, baked goods, and more.
Johnson is looking forward to meeting new people and building different relationships. Johnson has big dreams for the long term for her bakery and gift storefront as she hopes someday to open a coffee shop in Central City. Currently, Johnson is still making the baked goods from her home but hopes to expand to a space that offers a kitchen and space for customers someday.
“I want to start off small and eventually get bigger,” said Johnson. “I just have also loved the little town and everybody super close and friendly, and all the business has been very supportive and helpful in every way.”
Simply Homemade Sweets and Treats is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, along with certain holidays. For more information about custom baked goods or merchandise orders, contact Johnson at 319-389-7782 or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/696548078068580/.