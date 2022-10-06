From that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte to visiting a local pumpkin patch or hiking among the changing leaves—everyone has their own way of welcoming the fall season.

However, as you travel to and from your favorite autumn activities, you may encounter large agricultural equipment on the road as farmers begin their harvest. It’s a scene that can make everyone nervous. But with caution, you can get to your destination, and farmers can get to their next field safely.

Recommended for you