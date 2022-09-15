Although Iowa farmers can get ready for the fall harvest, the stress they may face this time of year can be harder to prepare for. Weather extremes, labor challenges and time pressures can compound financial concerns like lower crop prices, higher input costs and larger debt burdens. The stress can be overwhelming. In response, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is continuing to offer virtual and in-person “Question. Persuade. Refer.” trainings, also known as QPR.

“QPR is a suicide prevention program that teaches participants how to recognize the warning signs of suicidal thoughts, and how to ask someone whether they are thinking about suicide,” stated Demi Johnson, behavioral health program specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Participants also learn how to persuade someone to get help and how to refer them to appropriate help.”

