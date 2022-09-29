Troy Mills Historical Society hosts events Sep 29, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Troy Mills Historical Society will host a number of events through the beginning of next year.•Oct. 1, from 6-8 p.m., they will fundraise with “The Hometown Band” at the Odd Fellows Lodge. Admission will be a free-will donation. Box meals will be available.•Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m., will host Halloween at the Holman School Museum.•Dec. 17, from 1-3 p.m., will present “Santa at the Lodge” with a bake sale.•Jan. 2023 will host the TMHS Winter Raffle with the drawing Jan. 22, 2023.For more information, contact 319-224-3641. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenNew priest took unusual pathMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Lisbon purchasing LUCAS devicePat – the girl from Nevada, Iowa Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.