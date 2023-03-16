Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Mach 7 that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has awarded 28 Choose Iowa cost-share grants to Iowa farmers, small businesses and non-profits totaling $463,000. They included two Coggon farms: Over the Moon Farm and Flowers, LLC and Andrew Pesek Farms. The announcement was made during an event at Jasper Winery.

Over the Moon Farm and Flowers, LLC received $10,000 to establish and increase storage and distribution space for Iowa pasture-raised Pekin duck meat. The total project budget is $20,676.

