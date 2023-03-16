Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Mach 7 that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has awarded 28 Choose Iowa cost-share grants to Iowa farmers, small businesses and non-profits totaling $463,000. They included two Coggon farms: Over the Moon Farm and Flowers, LLC and Andrew Pesek Farms. The announcement was made during an event at Jasper Winery.
Over the Moon Farm and Flowers, LLC received $10,000 to establish and increase storage and distribution space for Iowa pasture-raised Pekin duck meat. The total project budget is $20,676.
Andrew Pesek Farms received $20,000 to incorporate tree transplanting equipment to diversify farm operations. The total project budget is $40,000.
These Choose Iowa cost-share grants were created to assist Iowa farmers, businesses and non-profits with their efforts to increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings, expand markets and shorten the supply chain.
“Choose Iowa is about connecting consumers to the great products that Iowans are growing, raising and processing in communities of all sizes across our state,” said Naig. “As Choose Iowa builds into an easily recognizable brand that can be used by farmers, producers, processors, farmers markets, food retailers and many others in the supply chain, these cost-share grants will help build capacity to meet the growing consumer demand for Iowa products.”
The grants will support a wide variety of projects, including cider production from Iowa grown apples, fruit and vegetable processing, cold storage for meat, expanded processing of dairy products, hydroponic lettuce and microgreens, Iowa grown flowers, beer production from Iowa honey and many more.
These cost-share dollars leverage additional private investment. The highly competitive grant application process has yielded grant requests totaling nearly $3.3 million during the first two years of the program, a number far exceeding available funding.