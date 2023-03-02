Ashley Ford and Paige Junge were awarded the Exceptional Volunteer Service Award at the NE Area County Services Awards. This award is given to volunteers who demonstrate value and commitment to ISU Extension and Outreach programming, document measurable results and provide evidence of continuing commitment to ISU Extension and Outreach.
Ford and Junge contribute more than 100 combined hours of volunteerism annually to support 4-H members in Linn County. Ford’s and Junge’s spark, or passion, is in the dog project area. Ashely and Junge coordinate and prepare for 4-H dog events at the Linn County Fair, empower youth to explore careers related to dogs, and facilitate bi-monthly workshops on all aspects of the dog project area, including health, grooming, and breeds.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford and Junge supported 4-H members by starting a new virtual workshop series, “Paws-Up,” that youth could tune into from their homes. These virtual workshops have evolved to expand content and delivery to meet the needs of youth. Ford and Junge provide a safe environment for our 4-H and FFA members to connect with others who are just as passionate about dogs as they are.
Last year, Ford and Junge provided 20 hours of high-quality youth education in the dog project area. Youth that attends workshops or dog obedience training learn life skills like self-discipline, self-esteem, goal setting, resiliency, problem-solving, and more.
“I observe Ashley and Paige teaching valuable life skills with positive reinforcement, encouragement, and modeling behavior,” said JD Otterbein, county youth coordinator for Linn County 4-H. “Parents have shared with me that they see their child grow in confidence by participating in the dog project.”
At the Linn County Fair, two dog project area 4-H members brought static, or non-livestock, exhibits related to the dog project area this year. One 4-H member explored the career path of dog training, and another member outlined safe dog toys. Both topics were discussed at a Paws-Up workshop, showing that Ford and Junge inspire youth to find their Spark with 4-H.
With the support of amazing volunteers like Ford and Junge, Linn County 4-H members learn life skills and explore their spark. For more information about joining Linn County 4-H or becoming a 4-H volunteer, please visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/linn/join-4-h.