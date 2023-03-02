lnl-03022023-nws-4-h-volunteer-award

4-H Volunteers Ashley Ford and Paige Junge celebrate being named 2023 Exceptional Volunteer Service award winners.

Ashley Ford and Paige Junge were awarded the Exceptional Volunteer Service Award at the NE Area County Services Awards. This award is given to volunteers who demonstrate value and commitment to ISU Extension and Outreach programming, document measurable results and provide evidence of continuing commitment to ISU Extension and Outreach.

Ford and Junge contribute more than 100 combined hours of volunteerism annually to support 4-H members in Linn County. Ford’s and Junge’s spark, or passion, is in the dog project area. Ashely and Junge coordinate and prepare for 4-H dog events at the Linn County Fair, empower youth to explore careers related to dogs, and facilitate bi-monthly workshops on all aspects of the dog project area, including health, grooming, and breeds.

