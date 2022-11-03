The Linn County Conservation Board’s map of the potential expansion for a new campground at Pinicon Ridge Park in Central City. The new campground would have 35 family campsites, two cabins and three pack-in sites with additional new amenities.
Two local Linn County parks, Pinicon Ridge Park in Central City and Buffalo Creek Park in Coggon, are expanding their campgrounds to allow more travelers and residents to enjoy the county’s nature.
“One of the things we want to do is to expand access to outdoor recreation areas, and one of our big topics is to get more people exposed to the intrinsic benefits of physical benefits, mental benefits,” said Linn County Conservation Community Outreach Specialist Ryan Schlader. “It also includes northern Linn County.”
Linn County Conservation Board is still working on the renovation plans as they are both in their early stages of development.
Buffalo Ridge Park Buffalo Ridge Park outside of Coggon will expand and gain major improvement. The park was completed in 1962 and sits on 128 acres, and currently has 13 campsites. In January, the Conservation Board acquired 15 acres to the west to allow 19 additional campsites along with a new shower house and restroom facility. Other amenities will be replaced, including the original shelter and playground.
An estimated cost for the improvement project is $1.5 million, as the board approved another $136,000 to be added for improvements.
In 2016, the Linn County Water and Land Legacy Bonds were passed, and a percentage goes to the park improvement.
“Buffalo Creek, we manage, we are finding out a lot of amenities are outdated out at the park. So we are going to use bond funds,” said Schlader.
The Conservation Board hopes to complete all improvements before the 2024 recreational season.
Pinicon Ridge ParkPinicon Ridge Park in Central City will add an extension to its campground with new campsites and cabins. The park sits on 966 acres and currently has over 100 sites. Schlader said each weekend during the season, the campground is packed full of campers, and they want to allow more locals and travelers.
“We know camping is huge in this county,” said Schlader.
The new addition will sit just east of the current campground and south of River Bank Lane in Central City. A new road access will be created at the North campground entrance that will head south to the new extension. The project is estimated to start next year and will be completed in a couple of years.
The multi-million dollar project will add 35 new family camping sites with water, electrical and sewer connections; three pack-in sites with electrical connections and other amenities of a shower station, restroom and playground.
The project will also add two new cabins close to the Wapsipinicon River. The cabins will be slightly larger than their current Plains Campground cabins to accommodate larger families.
The Board of Conservation is still in the early stages but passed its first phase of the project Oct. 24 for the contracts of clearing and grubbing to help prepare the nine acres for the future site. The expansion has been in the plans since 2015.
Pinicon Ridge Park is also working on completing its Plains Campground, as they just finished adding a couple of new campsites. The site will get a new playground this fall and, weather permitting, could be completed this winter.