Two local Linn County parks, Pinicon Ridge Park in Central City and Buffalo Creek Park in Coggon, are expanding their campgrounds to allow more travelers and residents to enjoy the county’s nature.

“One of the things we want to do is to expand access to outdoor recreation areas, and one of our big topics is to get more people exposed to the intrinsic benefits of physical benefits, mental benefits,” said Linn County Conservation Community Outreach Specialist Ryan Schlader. “It also includes northern Linn County.”

