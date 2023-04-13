lnl-04132023-nws-usda-planting
According to the USDA, Iowa farmers are gearing up for spring planting intending to plant 13.1 million acres of corn for all purposes.

 Laura Drummy • Staff Photo

Iowa farmers intend to plant 13.1 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2023 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service — Prospective Plantings report. This is up 200,000 acres from 2022.

Producers intend to plant 10.1 million acres of soybeans in Iowa this year, unchanged from 2022.

