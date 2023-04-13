Iowa farmers intend to plant 13.1 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2023 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service — Prospective Plantings report. This is up 200,000 acres from 2022.
Producers intend to plant 10.1 million acres of soybeans in Iowa this year, unchanged from 2022.
Iowa farmers intend to plant 200,000 acres of oats for all purposes, up 70,000 acres from last year.
Farmers in Iowa expect to harvest 1.07 million acres of all dry hay for the 2023 crop year, 130,000 acres below last year.
The Prospective Plantings report provides the first official, survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ 2023 planting intentions. NASS’s acreage estimates are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of March from a sample of approximately 72,900 farm operators across the United States, with more than 2,800 from Iowa. Actual plantings will depend upon weather, economic conditions and the availability of production inputs at the time producers make their final planting decisions.
United States prospective plantings
Corn planted area for all purposes in 2023 is estimated at 92.0 million acres, up 4% or 3.42 million acres from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 40 of the 48 estimating states.
Soybean planted area for 2023 is estimated at 87.5 million acres, up slightly from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 15 of the 29 estimating states.