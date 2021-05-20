The Linn County Board of Supervisors recently signed a resolution extending the waiver of building department permit fees through August 10, 2021. This waiver is for the unincorporated areas in Linn County and the cities of Alburnett, Bertram, Center Point, Lisbon, and Mount Vernon for the repair and reconstruction of structures damaged during the August 10, 2020 storm.
The fees waived include flood plain development permits, building permits (including electrical, plumbing, and mechanical permits) and zoning verifications.
All required permits are still necessary in the repair or reconstruction of buildings and other structures damaged by the August 10, 2020 storm. Linn County is simply waiving the fee for the required permits to assist residents impacted by the derecho.
Having the permit helps to ensure that contractors are registered with the state and the inspections verify repairs are done in compliance with minimum safety standards. Permits are also required when homeowners are completing their own repair work.
Linn County Planning & Development staff can help property owners verify that contractors are registered, licensed, and/or insured to perform the work. More permit information and tips for finding a licensed contractor can be found on the Linn County website.