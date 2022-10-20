Walker was smoking as a prelude to National Fire Prevention Week. The Walker Fire Department acquired a structure on Park Street for training purposes for the last two months.
On Oct. 8, a live burn occurred, with the training culminating with the purposeful destruction of the structure by fire. Firefighters from Center Point, Urbana and Monroe Township Fire Departments and Center Point Ambulance participated in the training and provided support operations for the Walker Fire Department.
In the months prior to the burn, the structure was used to train new firefighters, enabling them to practice the techniques needed to enter a burning building and search for victims safely. On the day of the live burn, qualified instructors led the rookies in using these skills to put out fires set in various parts of the house.
Training fires are essential learning tools where firefighters can safely participate in a live burn situation in a controlled environment with instructors guiding them. The event is then reviewed a few days later by all participants to maximize the knowledge obtained, according to Walker Fire Chief Cody Voss.
The property is owned by Habitat for Humanity, and at a future date, a new building will be erected to house a qualifying family.
In support of the Walker Fire Department, another service organization, GFWC/Iowa R.A.R.E. Club, prepared and served lunch for the firefighters. Both Walker Fire Department and GFWC/Iowa R.A.R.E. Club are service organizations that have served the Walker Community for more than 100 years.