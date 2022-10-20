Walker was smoking as a prelude to National Fire Prevention Week. The Walker Fire Department acquired a structure on Park Street for training purposes for the last two months.

On Oct. 8, a live burn occurred, with the training culminating with the purposeful destruction of the structure by fire. Firefighters from Center Point, Urbana and Monroe Township Fire Departments and Center Point Ambulance participated in the training and provided support operations for the Walker Fire Department.

