American Legion Waspi Post 421 awarded two Central City fifth graders in its annual essay contest. First-place Sidonia Melvin and second-place Audrey Vanourney were awarded Jan. 9 with the 2022 American Silver Eagle Dollar and read their work in front of the Legion members and guests.

The annual essay contest started over 20 years ago, and Legion member Lynn Millard said that this was the best collection they have received, making it difficult to pick the top winners. All 30 Central City fifth graders submitted essays with the writing prompt of “What the flag means to me.” Millard applauded fifth-grade teacher Jessica Fox for her terrific work in teaching her students to write well.

