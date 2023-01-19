The American Legion Wapsi Post 421 awards “What the flag means to me” essay contest winners Sidonia Melvin and Audrey Vanourney and recognizes their teacher Jessica Fox, Jan. 9. From Left, Vanourney, Lynn Millard, Melvin and Fox.
Fifth grader, Sidonia Melvin, the daughter of Matt and Sarah Melvin, reads her first-place essay. Melvin was picked to compete at American Legion of Iowa District 2 level and could advance to the state level.
Fifth grader, Audrey Vanourney, the daughter of Jamie and Autumn Vanourney, placed second in the annual American Legion Waspi Post 421 essay contest. Vanourney was one of 30 fifth graders that submitted essays.
American Legion Waspi Post 421 awarded two Central City fifth graders in its annual essay contest. First-place Sidonia Melvin and second-place Audrey Vanourney were awarded Jan. 9 with the 2022 American Silver Eagle Dollar and read their work in front of the Legion members and guests.
The annual essay contest started over 20 years ago, and Legion member Lynn Millard said that this was the best collection they have received, making it difficult to pick the top winners. All 30 Central City fifth graders submitted essays with the writing prompt of “What the flag means to me.” Millard applauded fifth-grade teacher Jessica Fox for her terrific work in teaching her students to write well.
“She just did a fabulous job. The judges told me picking the winner was more difficult than ever because we had uniform goodness from the first to the last essay we read,” said Millard.
Melvin’s essay will be submitted to the American Legion of Iowa District 2 Level contest; where she will compete with other fifth graders from Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn and Scott countries. Melvin could advance to the state level if she is picked.
Millard said the Legion members appreciate all their essays as America needs more patriotism and Americanism and nothing less.
What the flag means to me:
By Sidonia Melvin
What the flag means to me is that it represents our nation’s victory and almost like a new world, a new peace; the real feeling we are free for once and for all.
It reminds me of a soldier’s dying gift, we can be thankful. We had not lost the wars, we won them. It established the flag’s code. The flag should never touch the ground, not water, not fire, only air, the flag should be free. I believe that no American should ever disrespect the flag of stars and stripes. The flag to me is a beautiful sight, free-flying and always standing high. It seems to be bold.
Which to me represents the boldness of the Americans that helped us, and soldiers too. Although there are many flags with red, white, and blue the American flag has always been unique in many ways. The flag will be honored forever, generations to come, through seasons, through years, forever. No matter what, it will be free, always. If we are free now, then the flag should also be free.
Stars represent all fifty states, the stripes represent the thirteen colonies. To me the flag is a symbol of freedom, hope, two of many good ways to describe it.
In my family, I have someone who was in the Marines, which makes me proud. A lot of people have family members in either five branches: Marines, Army, Air force, Navy, and the new branch, Space Force. All have respect for the beautiful flag of red, white, and blue. To me it’s a sign of peace, and a promise, something to remind any American that the flag will never be forgotten. The flag never falls, always stands, something to know and to respect the flag, always.
What the flag means to me:
By Audrey Vanourney
To me the stripes and stars on the flag don’t just represent the thirteen colonies and the fifty states. They also remind me of all the people who fought in the war to provide the land I know and love today.
If they didn’t fight in the war I probably wouldn’t be here today. So I’m thankful that all those men and women risked their lives for us. I’m proud to celebrate them on November 11th, also known as Veterans Day.
It also reminds me of the freedom we have because of them. Looking at the flag I can remember the history of how they designed the flag, how many times they changed the flag and all the different patterns they tried. Until one person decided that the flag must have only thirteen red and white alternating stripes that represent the thirteen colonies. Fifty white stars in a horizontal pattern that represent the fifty states. There will only be five points on the stars but one point must always face upward.
My grandpa Jeff Vanourney, my great uncle Tom Carpenter and my cousin’s dad Casey Snobl were all in the Army. I always love learning about the flag’s history. I’m honored to say the pledge every morning. I love the world the way I know it. I wouldn’t have my life any other way. So I thank all the men and women who fought in war. I also thank my grandpa, my great uncle, and my cousin’s dad for volunteering to fight in a war when one started. Thank all of you veterans.