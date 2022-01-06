Nile V. Brown, 78, of Robins, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family greeted friends and family Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A funeral mass was held Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Central City, conducted by Reverend Nick March. Burial followed at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City.
Nile was born July 30, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, son of Wallace and Pearl (Anderson) Brown. He was a 1961 graduate of Central City high school and went on to attend the University of Iowa. Nile served honorably in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War, from 1964 to 1967. On February 15, 1996, he was united in marriage to Marie Elaine (Kucera) Kopecky at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Nile worked for Rockwell Goss, retiring after 26 years and was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church. Nile collected Farmall tractors and enjoyed tractor pulls. An avid and accomplished trap shooter, Nile served as a trap shooting coach for Xavier High School and Kennedy High School. He enjoyed fishing and coffee with his buddies. Nile was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan. He and Marie enjoyed wintering in Fountain Hills, Ariz. Nile will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Nile is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Marie Brown of Robins; five daughters, Karen (Randy) Peyton of Walker, Julie (Todd) Siebels of Marion, Jamie (Ron) Harris of Greenville, Wisc., Tina Brown of Cedar Rapids, and Tammy (Ryan) Paulus of Cedar Rapids; one son, Shannon (Dani) Kopecky of North Liberty; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way and sister, Marilyn Steinkamp of Winthrop.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Pearl Brown and one daughter, Michelle Daugherty.
A memorial fund has been established in Nile’s memory to benefit several charities.