The family farm is one of rural Iowa’s greatest assets.
Iowa Hawkeye football coaching legend Hayden Fry brought about “America Needs Farmers” during the Farm Crisis of the 1980s, and the sentiment still rings true today.
With the rise in factory farms, family farms are starting to crumble under the pressure.
Niman Ranch, headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, aims to support family farms while promoting humane livestock practices.
WHAT IS NIMAN RANCH?“Niman Ranch is a community of 750 independent family farmers raising hogs, cattle and lamb humanely and sustainably across the country. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane® with a number of farmers in eastern Iowa,” Elle Gadient explained.
Gadient is a Cascade native who grew up working on her family’s farm and now continues her advocacy for sustainable agriculture and family farms with Niman Ranch.
“Niman Ranch’s approach to sustainable agriculture is three-fold: environmental, economic and social. We support farming practices that provide for today’s needs without compromising the needs of tomorrow.”
ENVIRONMENTAL“We prioritize land and water preservation and conservation. Niman Ranch farmers use traditional farming methods with livestock raised in balance with the land.”
Niman Ranch hogs are raised outdoors and in deeply-bedded pens, allowing the farmers to enact humane practices instead of compromising the hogs to fund the farm.
ECONOMIC“The Niman Ranch structure provides small family farmers a viable marketplace to support their hog business. Supporting independent farmers in turn supports their local economy and rural communities.”
20-year Niman Ranch farmer Ron Mardesen of Elliott, Iowa, described how the Niman Ranch model has benefited his family and, subsequently, his community.
“The premium Niman Ranch pays me allows me to manage my farm in a positive, productive way. Niman Ranch gives me the chance to plan for the future of the farm, instead of worrying about there being a future for the farm.”
SOCIAL“We have a scholarship program, the Next Generation Foundation, that provides scholarships and grants to those involved on independent family farms who partner with Niman Ranch.” Gadient shared that she and her brother were both able to benefit from the scholarship program, and her brother received an additional grant from Niman Ranch to begin his own hog herd and continue working with them, just as their parents have.
“Niman Ranch allows for flexible raising methods utilizing existing buildings, provided they meet the Niman Ranch protocols available at nimanranch.com,” she wrote.
WORK WITH NIMAN RANCHNiman Ranch currently works with a number of Iowa farmers and ranchers, and they’re looking to grow their community!
“If you currently raise pigs or are looking to diversify your farm, please reach out. We support the transition to raising pigs the Niman Ranch way, converting existing buildings and providing support through our field agents, veterinarians and farmer mentor program of experienced Niman Ranch farmers,” Gadient explained.
For more information, contact Ron Mardesen at 712-789-0712 or ronm@nimanranch.com, or visit www.nimanranch.com/become-a-niman-ranch-farmer.
You can find Niman Ranch products at New Pioneer Co-op and Natural Grocers in Cedar Rapids.