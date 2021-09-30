North Linn 20,
South Winn 6For only the third time this season, an opponent was able to put points on the board against the Lynx defense in their win on Sept. 25. This is also the first time the Lynx have went 5-0 since 1999
It all starts with the Lynx defense. The switch to the 4-3 scheme has produced three shutouts this season. It also does not hurt when you have depth as well. With the depth they are able to get more players on the field. This has allowed some players like sophomores Landen Paul and McClane Rauch to be one-way players with defense their only priority. Landon Miller has stepped in and done well this season.
After one quarter the Lynx held a slim 8-6 lead, but that was all the Lynx D would give up the entire night. North Linn was able to put up six points in the second and third quarters sealing the win and a 5-0 start.
Junior Tate Haughenbury had another nice game behind center going 19/26 for 245 yards with three TDs. Cade Haughenbury led the rushing attack with 105 yards on 17 carries.
With so many weapons the Lynx are able to spread around the ball having four receivers who can make plays. On this night it was Lynx senior Austin Hilmer who had 128 yards on 11 receptions, including two touchdowns.
Defensively, the Lynx gave up just one big play, due in part because of some great play from Cael Bridgewater on key third and fourth downs throughout the game.
Individual stats include: rushing – Cade Haughenbury 17/105, Tate Haughenbury 7/11, Brady Klendworth 1/0; passing – Tate Haughenbury 19/26 245, three TDs, Cael Bridgewater 0/1; receiving – Austin Hilmer 11/128 two TDs, Cael Bridgewater 6/75 one TD, Lance Miller 1/41, Cade Haughenbury 1/1; tackles – Cael Bridgewater, Landon Miller eight, Landon Paul 6.5, Wyatt McMahon 5.5, Cade Haughenbury, Jarin Peyton, Tyler Stanley four, Lance Miller 3.5, Lane Sommerfelt, Corbin Woods 1.5, Austin Hilmer one, Tate Haughenbury, Mason Walthart 0.5.
Alburnett 26, Highland 21On Sept. 24 the Pirates traveled to Highland and were able to bring home a key road win 26-21 behind a big game from junior running back Carson Klostermann, who tallied 153 yards on 34 carries and two touchdowns.
Highland was able to strike first to take an early 7-0 lead but with just under four minutes to go in the first Alburnett got on the board. Following a successful two-point conversion they held the lead 8-7
Late in the second quarter Highland ran a fake on fourth down getting the first down, then scored on a 35 yd TD run. Highland took a 14-8 lead into the half.
The Pirates struck first in the fourth quarter driving down to the Husky 35-yard line. They scored a touchdown to take a 20-14 lead with a little over eight minutes to play.
Following a Pirate turnover, Highland got the ball on the Alburnett 16 and with only four minutes to go score a touchdown to take a 21-20 lead.
The Pirates convert a key fourth down at midfield and get down to the 41 yd line with 1:35 left to go. On a low snap and broken play, Connor Rock hits Gavin Soukup on a 30 yd TD connection. The 2pt conversion was no good, giving Alburnett the lead and the win 26-21.
Individual stats include: rushing – Carson Klostermann 34/153 two TDs, Gavin Soukup 2/17, Brody Neighbor 1/15 one TD, Connor Rock 5/14; passing – Connor Rock 14/27 182 yards one TD; receiving – Gavin Soukup 8/84 one TD, Braydon Osborn 3/76, Mason Neighbor 1/12, Grayson Carolan 1/7, Brody Neighbor 1/3; tackles – Brody Neighbor 9.5, Carson Klostermann 5.5, Rory McGargill five, Gavin Soukup, Hayden Baker four, Josiah Steen three, Grayson Carolan, James Anderson two, Gunnar Kenney 1.5, Luke Schneider one, Logan Borrett 0.5; sacks – Josiah Steen 1.5, Carson Klostermann one, James Anderson 0.5.
CPU 14,
West Delaware 49The Stormin Pointers ran into a buzz saw when West Delaware came to town on Sept. 25 falling to the #3 ranked Hawks 49-14.
The Hawks jumped out early with 21 first quarter points from running back Conner Funk who had five total touchdowns on the night.
The Pointers were unable to get any momentum going early which put a lot on the shoulders of their defense. Braylon Havel and Ryan Barth hooked up on a nice pass and catch to start their third possession, but a few plays later WD intercepted a Havel pass and followed that up with Funk’s third TD and a 21-0 lead after one.
The Hawks opened the second quarter with another touchdown run making the score 28-0. After a four and out and a defensive stand from the CPU defense the Pointers were able to get a little momentum back on their side.
With nice field position starting on the Hawks 46 the Pointers moved it down to the Hawks 40 leaving them a fourth and four. Needing to find any kind of spark, CPU decided to go for it. Braylon Havel was able to connect with senior wide receiver Gavin Brinks for a first down at the Hawks 29. The combination connected two plays later for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked making the score 6-28.
CPU was able to get another touchdown on the board when Havel hooked up with Tucker Clark for a nice 13 yard touchdown, but West Delaware controlled the rest of the game showing why with one loss they are still considered the third best in Class 3A.
Cole Werner continued to have a nice season at running back with 73 yards on 13 carries. Brinks led the receiving core with three catches for 62 yard and one TD. Kyle Kress led the defense once again in tackles with nine, eight of them solo.
Individual stats include: rushing – Cole Werner 13-73, Ryan Barth 5/27, Collin Hoskins 5/13, Bryce Cunningham 2/7, Braylon Havel 2/-13; passing – Braylon Havel 9/22 102 yards two TDs; tackles – Kyle Kress nine, Brandon Miller five, Cole Werner, Benjamin Leedom, Tyler Bark 3.5, Drew Johannes, Collin Hoskins 2.5, Parker Luscomb two, Ryan Barth 1.5, Jacob Estevez, Ethan Kress, Cadan Felton one.
Central City 6,
Easton Valley 63It was a rough go around for the Wildcats as they traveled to Easton Valley to take on the #8 ranked 8-man Class team in the state. The River Hawks are 5-0 and have scored 60+ points in all five games.
Aiden Klostermann continues to put in nice performances week in and week out, tonight the sophomore running back had 53 yards on 24 carries. Aiden was also the second leading tackler on the defensive side of the ball with five tackles. Klostermann is going to be fun to watch the rest of this season and his next two years. Good things are to come.
Leading the defense in tackles was Luke Burds who is also having a good year with seven tackles on the night.
Individual stats include: rushing – Aiden Klostermann 24/53, Jayden Hansen 5/21, Wade Yoder 3/8, Lucas Greif 1/5, Christoper Greif 1/1; passing – Jayden Hansen 0/9; tackles – Luke Burds seven, Aiden Klostermann five, Jayden Hansen 4.5, Marcus Pruismann 3.5, Arwin Betzer three, Brayden Rickels two, Lucas Greif, Mekhi Benton one, Tristan Dietiker, Christoper Greif, Colton Nowadzky, David Munyakazi 0.5.