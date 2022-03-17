March 9, 2022Class 1A State SemifinalNorth Linn 56 — St. Mary’s Remsen 46A final four appearance for the North Linn boys’ basketball team for the sixth consecutive year. A third-place finish, three runner-up finishes and a state title.
What would this year bring? Could the Lynx get it done and get the second state championship for the school? They would have to get by a very tough and undefeated Remsen St. Mary’s team and that wasn’t going to be easy.
The Lynx and the Hawks have stayed together in the same hotel the past six years. They have developed some friendships among coaches and players. They knew this was going to be a tough one.
Junior Tate Haughenbury said, “We have a great group of guys right now here at North Linn, coach Hilmer has done a great job with this program. It’s fun getting come down here and play with these guys.”
The first quarter would prove to be a tough one for both teams as each defense was stingy in allowing any good looks at the basket. North Linn tried to force the pace; St. Mary’s tried to slow it down. As each team tried to find their way, the game came to a 10-10 tie at the end of one.
Quarter two was a little more fast paced, but still neither team could seem to gain the edge. The two teams exchanged punches in the second quarter as well. Neither side was willing to give an inch and we had a real barnburner on our hands. As the second quarter came to a close, the Lynx held a slight edge 25-24.
Probably the key stat in the first half was the fact that the Hawks only had seven turnovers and the Lynx six of their own. Adjustments at the half were going to be huge and the first team to put a little run together was probably going to win.
North Linn came out in the second half and adjusted their pressure defense a bit in an attempt to force the pace, but making sure there were no lay-ups for the Hawks.
Once the press once beat, North Linn would settle in and play tough half-court defense. And WOW, did they play defense. St. Mary’s, Remsen scored on just two free throws in the third quarter as North Linn slowly pulled away from the Hawks for a 38-26 advantage with just eight minutes to play.
“You could see it was a battle of tempo, and we wanted to play fast and they wanted to keep the pace slower. What it came down to was our defense was pretty strong in the second half.” said coach Hilmer
The Hawks big three, Carter Schorg, Jaxon Bunkers and Austin Jensen were not going to let their team go down easy. The Hawks flipped the script on the Lynx as they picked up their full court defense and forced a few turnovers of their own.
North Linn seemed to be caught off guard by the pressure and didn’t respond very well to it. However, each time the Hawks made a little run, the Lynx would respond with a huge basket or a couple of free throws. A frantic effort from St. Mary’s would fall short.
“Our kids really stuck to it, we were pretty tired too, sitting there waiting for the double over-time game before us.” said coach Hilmer, “It’s kind of hard on the kids having to wait. Really sticking together and locking down on defense was the key to the win.”
For the first time all year North Linn had more turnovers than their opponent. North Linn hit the free throws down the stretch and eventually won the game sending them to an unprecedented fifth straight championship game!
Austin Hilmer led the team on the offensive end with 18 points and a team high three steals. Tate Haughenbury added 13 points, Dylan Kurt 12 points and three assists, Mason Bechen six, Ben Wheatley five and Cade Haughenbury two. Ben Wheatley led the Lynx on the glass pulling down a team high six rebounds.
North Linn has given themselves a chance at a state championship for the fifth straight year. To pull it off, they are going to have to beat another undefeated team Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. That team? You guessed it, the Grandview Christian Thunder! Let’s hope North Linn can pull the upset and come home with title number two.
Senior Austin Hilmer recalls the last time the Lynx played Grand View Christian, “Last time we played GVC I was in eighth grade, so I was not able to play of course. I was on the bench with my dad, who was coaching, and my brother Jake was playing. I wanted them to win so bad. So, this game will have a little extra motivation in it for me for sure.”
“I felt we really let their pressure get to us in the fourth quarter”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “We had lots of guys out of position on our press offense and it put a lot of undue pressure on the guards up front. Hopefully, we can walk through this so it doesn’t become an issue again Friday night. Still so proud of the way we battled and fought through it tonight, looking forward to the challenge Friday afternoon”.
Complete Individual stats: points – Austin Hilmer 18, Tate Haughenbury 13, Dylan Kurt 12, Mason Bechen six, Ben Wheatley five, Cade Haughenbury two; assists – Dylan Kurt three, Ben Wheatley, Cade Haughenbury, Austin Hilmer, Ty Pflughaupt one; rebounds – Ben Wheatley six, Austin Hilmer, Tate Haughenbury five, Cade Haughenbury four, Dylan Kurt three, Mason Bechen one; steals – Austin Hilmer three, Cade Haughenbury two, Tate Haughenbury, Mason Bechen one; blocks – Tate Haughenbury two, Dylan Kurt, Austin Hilmer, Mason Bechen one.