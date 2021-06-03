On Thursday, May 20, the North Linn state track qualifiers headed to Des Moines to compete on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium. Freshman, Skylar Benesh, was the only athlete that competed on Thursday. She competed in the long jump and placed 8th in the state. Then, Benesh performed well in the open 100-meter dash.
On Friday, the boys 4 by 200 meter relay team of Austin Hilmer, Lance Miller, Ben Wheatley, and Cade Haughenbury competed and got a personal best. The girls distance medley team also competed on Friday. The team members were Jaden Benesh, Macy Boge, Olivia Rauch, and Kaitlyn Sommerfelt. Benesh and Boge each ran a 200, Rauch ran a 400, and Sommerfelt ran an 800.
The boys distance medley team of Austin Hilmer, Ben Wheatley, Cade Haughenbury, and Kaleb Kurt had an exceptional performance earning themselves third in the state. The final athlete to compete on Friday was Josh Bean who competed in the 400 meter hurdle race placing 13th overall.
Finally, on Saturday the boys sprint medley relay of Brady Klendworth, Austin Hilmer, Cade Haughenbury, and Kaleb Kurt placed 11th in the state. The last event North Linn competed in was the open 800. Senior Kaitlyn Sommerfelt set a personal best in the race.