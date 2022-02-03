NORTH LINNJan. 28 at East Buchanan (82-25)
North Linn hit the road Friday night to face the East Buchanan Buccaneers. North Linn came out hot scoring the first 8 points of the ballgame.
The first quarter was played at a very fast pace and North Linn held a 20-5 advantage after one. The Lynx continued to roll in the second as they put up 24 more points and held the Bucs to 11. By halftime, North Linn had built a 44 to 16 lead and they never looked back.
The Lynx tacked on another 38 points in the second half and held East Buchanan to just 9 more to make the final 82 to 25.
North Linn was led by Austin Hilmer with 18, Dylan Kurt with 17, Tate Haughenbury with 16, Cade Haughenbury with 11, Ben Wheatley with six, Mason Bechen with five, and Brecken Betenbender, Gunner Vanourney and Trey McEnany with three each. Tate Haughenbury had a nice night on the boards leading North Linn with eight rebounds. Hilmer led in assists with seven and steals with six.
Jan. 29 vs Edgewood-Colesburg (61-47)
The long-anticipated rematch finally happened in Troy Mills Saturday night and the game did not disappoint. The Ed-Co Vikings came to town and North Linn was looking to avenge their only loss from earlier in the year.
The gym was packed on both sides and many from around the area came to watch. The intensity could be felt throughout the gymnasium as the opening toss was thrown into the air.
The first quarter was back and forth for eight minutes with the Vikings scoring the final five points of the quarter to erase a 15-10 Lynx advantage. After one quarter of play it was deadlocked at 15 and it was evident this was going to be a barn burner.
North Linn seemed to take a bit of control in the second period as they were able to hold the Vikings to just six points as they built a 30 to 21 halftime lead. The Lynx were cursed to a certain extent in the third period as Cade Haughenbury picked up three fouls and Tate Haughenbury two in the quarter sending them to the bench with four fouls for the game.
Freshman Mason Bechen and senior Tate Collum played well and helped minimize the damage throughout the remainder of the third period and North Linn still held a 43 to 32 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
North Linn flexed their muscles to start the fourth quarter as all five starters were back in the game. A 14-7 run put the Lynx ahead 57 to 39 with just two minutes remaining in the game. The game ended after a couple of late three pointers by the Vikings and North Linn ended the night with a 61 to 47 victory.
Balanced scoring was a key as Austin Hilmer led with 14, followed by Dylan Kurt and Cade Haughenbury with 13, Ben Wheately with nine, Mason Bechen seven, Tate Haughenbury four and Tate Collum one.
“I was really pleased with our poise for the most part down the stretch”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “We aren’t in many close games and I really felt we ran our offense well and played aggressive, but smart on the defensive end of the court”.
North Linn is now 10-1 and looking to finish as the conference champions for an eighth straight year.
ALBURNETTJan. 25 vs Starmont (87-23)
Alburnett hosted Starmont on Tuesday. Alburnett got off to a quick start on the night both offensively and defensively. The Pirates did a great job moving the ball around and working plays to open up our offense. Defensively we held Starmount to single digit points in all 4 quarters.
Andrew Ossman led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. The night went to Junior Tyton Bowers who had a career high 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Brayden Osborn finished the night with 11 points. Gavin Soukup led the way with five assists followed by Mason Neighbor and Jordan Caton both with four each.
Jan. 27 vs Beckman Catholic (60-52)
On Thursday, Alburnett hosted the Blazers from Dyersville Beckman. Going in, the Pirates coaching staff knew this was going to be a tough battle all night. Alburnett got out front on the night, leading 14-7 after one quarter. The Blazers outscored the pirates 19-15 in the second, but the Pirates were able to go into the locker room leading 29-26.
It was a back-and-forth third again finding Beckman outscoring the Pirates 17-16 but Alburnett held the lead going into the fourth 45-43. The pirates kept a good Beckman team in check. They kept switching up their defense which kept the Blazers off balance. This was a credit to the whole team on playing great defense outscoring them 15-9 in the fourth was crucial to the victory. Braydon Osborn led the way with 14 points on the night.
Jan. 28 at Maquoketa Valley (44-38)
The Pirates finished the week off traveling to Maquoketa Valley on Friday night. They play in a very hard conference and always have to be ready to play.
The Wildcats came out and gave Alburnett some problems. This was definitely not one of the Pirates best nights offensively this season, but they kept battling and came away with the victory.
After leading 12-9 to start the second the lead was cut to one with a score of 18-17 going into the half. The third was an even battle with both teams trading baskets. The Pirates stepped up their game in the fourth to battle to the 44-38 win.
Andrew Ossman led the way with 16 points followed by Brayden Osborn with 11 points. Grayson Carolan came off the bench and gave the Pirates a lift with eight points.
CENTER POINT-URBANAJan. 28 vs Williamsburg
Tonight, we faced a very talented Williamsburg program and despite not being able to come away with a win, we took great steps in the right direction.
In the varsity contest we came out and competed the entire game. 32 minutes each position for 160 minutes as a team our boys were outstanding. Our bench was fully engaged and our boys emptied their cups tonight. Despite that we were unable to walk away with the higher number on the scoreboard.
After one quarter we led 15-14, and by halftime we trailed 23-24. Our defensive intensity continued in the second half and offensively we really attacked the rim well, but after three quarters we trailed 30-37. The fourth quarter saw us continue to fight and get the lead down to 3 points with 5 minutes to go, but we just weren’t able to get over the hump and we ended up losing 47-55.
Scoring leaders in the varsity contest were Gabe Hansen and Tucker Clark with 12 points each. Easton Tupa with 9 points. Brandon Miller with 8 points. Kanon Tupa with 5 points. Braylon Havel finished out the scoring with 1 point.
Jan. 29 vs Marion
Today, we welcomed the WaMaC East champion, Marion, to our gym for a round of games on Saturday.
In the varsity contest we played back and forth basketball early and after one quarter we trailed 12-20 after not handling a Marion run well enough. In the 2nd quarter we fought like crazy but at half we trailed 24-35.
The second half our defense was much better and after 3 quarters we trailed 33-48, but our boys didn’t stop battling and we were able to fight back but ended up losing with a final score of 45-54.
Kanon Tupa and Tucker Clark each scored 10 points. Easton Tupa scored 9 points.
CENTRAL CITYJan. 29 at Edgewood-Colesburg (27-71)
The Wildcats traveled to Ed-Co on Friday night to face one of the best teams in the Tri Rivers conference.
Central City held their own against the Vikings in the first quarter down only 10-19. In the second Ed-Co picked up their play on both ends with some good defense only allowing the Wildcats to score eight points to their 24 to take a 43-18 lead at the half.
Ed-Co, came out and dominated the second half with a senior heavy line up and outscored the Wildcats 19-7. The fourth was a low scoring quarter with neither team scoring in double digits.
Head coach Tanner Carlson said, “We didn’t have it tonight. Ed-Co has 13 varsity players, all 13 are seniors. They played like upperclassmen tonight. We need to learn from that.”
Stats were not available in time for production.