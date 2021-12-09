North Linn Boys Basketball

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, the Lynx have been the gold standard for small-school basketball in the state, compiling a sterling 155-5 (.969) record.
They were up-ended by a red-hot Montezuma team in the 1A championship game last year, but return all five starters and will be looking to add to their trophy case this winter.
They’re led by senior lead guard Austin Hilmer (17.3 points a game), the catalyst on both ends of the floor who averaged 7.7 assists and 3.6 steals a game as well as a junior. The Upper Iowa commit is lightning-quick with the ball in his hands, flies all over the court defensively, and thrives on getting others involved. He’s the focal point of their fast-paced attack that averaged 76.5 points a game last year, but he’s far from alone.
Junior forward Tate Haughenbury (15.6) stepped into the role that Austin Miller vacated following his graduation admirably, shooting over 63% from the floor and becoming the beneficiary of a number of easy buckets provided by the Lynx pressure defense and Hilmer assists. Dylan Kurt (14.1) is a versatile 6-2 scoring threat on the perimeter who can get to the rim or fill it up from 3, and junior guard Ben Wheatley (10.2) is another double-figure returnee. Cade Haughenbury (9.1) is the other returning starter, a quality guard on both ends. Gunner Vanourney (4.2) will be the top player off the bench.
The Lynx are the poster child of small-school basketball in this state, and until they prove otherwise, they deserve to be the team that everyone is hunting.