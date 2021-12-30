NORTH LINNThe Ed-Co Vikings won the battle of undefeated teams Dec. 21 in Edgewood as they narrowly escaped a late North Linn Lynx rally winning 52-47.
The first quarter both teams were just feeling the game out, but it ended with a boom as point guard Austin Hilmer landed a full court shot at the buzzer to give the Lynx a 16 to 11 lead.
However, the second quarter was all Ed-Co and the game turned very physical. Both teams struggled to score as both defenses were playing great. The Vikings ended the quarter on a 10 to 2 run as the Lynx defense seemed to let their guard down.
As the third quarter unfolded everyone could just sense an upset brewing. Every time North Linn made a little run, the Vikings answered. Heading into the final period Ed-Co held a 42 to 30 lead.
North Linn wasn’t about to let their winning streak go easily. The Lynx turned up the heat and outscored the Vikings 16 to 2 in the next five minutes to tie it up at 46 with three minutes to go. Each team had a few chances to take the lead from there, but it was Mason Ashline that hit a key basket and two free throws down the stretch to give Ed-Co a 52 to 47 victory.
Individual stats: points –Tate Haughenbury 15, Austin Hilmer 13, Dylan Kurt 11, Cade Haughenbury six, Ben Wheatley two; assists – Austin Hilmer three, Ben Wheatley, Tate Haughenbury two, Cade Haughenbury, Dylan Kurt one; rebounds – Tate Haughenbury nine, Cade Haughenbury six, Dylan Kurt three, Austin Hilmer two, Mason Bechen one; steals –Austin Hilmer five, Tate Haughenbury four, Cade Haughenbury, Dylan Kurt two; blocks – Tate Haughenbury two.
CENTER POINT-URBANAThe Stormin Pointers (2-5) hosted the Bobcats from Benton (2-5) on Dec. 21 before going into their winter break but came up just short, falling 33-44.
The game started with Benton being very aggressive offensively and CPU struggled handling their zone offense. After one quarter CPU trailed 7-17. The rest of the game was very back and forth, but the Stormin’ Pointers just couldn’t overcome the hot Benton start.
By halftime the score was 12-23. Center Point-Urbana kept competing and after three quarters they trailed 25-36.
The fourth quarter CPU was able to battle back and get the lead down to four points, but that was as close as they would come, losing 38-44.
Scoring leaders for the varsity team were Easton Tupa with 18 points, Brandon Miller 12, Kanon Tupa five, and Braylon Havel scored three.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates (5-2) made easy work of Starmont (0-9) on the road Dec. 21 taking the win easily 80-23 over the Stars.
Alburnett was led offensively by Andrew Ossman with 24 points, Gavin Soukup 15, Mason Neighbor 13 and Tytan Bowers 11.
The Pirates played well defensively and came alive offensively to open up the game. Alburnett took a 25-7 lead into the second quarter and never looked back. After scoring 28 in the second, they led at the half 53-10.
Defensively, Alburnett played outstandingly, limiting the Stars to single digit points in all four quarters.
“I thought we were crisp on our timing on the offensive end.” said head coach Jeff Christopherson, “The break will allow us to correct a few other things and grow together as a team.”
Complete stats were not available in time for production.
CENTRAL CITYHead coach Tanner Carlson and his Wildcats headed up to Delhi on Dec. 21 to take on the (5-3) Wildcats from Maquoketa Valley before the winter break falling 65-37.
Both teams got off to a nice start with Central City trailing 6-4 midway through the first. They played well in the remainder of the quarter but could not get their shots to fall trailing 6-14 after one.
After five quick MV points Carlson called a timeout to calm his players down, and it worked. Central City came out hot after the T.O. cutting MV’s lead to 13-19. But MV answered with a streak of their own taking a 18-33 lead into the half.
Coming out in the third, Central City started slow but came alive midway through thanks to back-to-back three-pointers from sophomore Mekhi Benton cutting MV’s lead to 22-41. A few trips later down the court he drained another three. Benton led the Wildcats with 16 points on the night and seven rebounds. In the fourth MV outscored Central City 11-4 to take the win 65-37.
Individual stats: points – Mekhi Benton 16, Matthew Klostermann nine, Aiden Klostermann six, Brayden Rickels, Luca Greif three; assists – Aiden Klostermann three, Brayden Rickels two, Matthew Klostermann, Marcus Schellhorn, Jayden Hanse, Troy Curtis one; rebounds – Mekhi Benton seven, Brayden Rickels five, Aiden Klostermann three, Marcus Schellhorn, Matthew Klostermann, Jayden Hansen, Lucas Greif two, Troy Curtis one; steals – Aiden Klostermann three, Matthew Klostermann, Max Arthur one; blocks – Marcus Schellhorn two.