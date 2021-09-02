In the Fall of 2020, North Linn Community School District leadership recognized the need to do work on the aging unit ventilators (heating and cooling systems) at the middle and high schools. A comprehensive facility assessment study, from the rooftops to the pavement, was conducted by SitelogIQ. The study included information about the life expectancy of the current equipment and infrastructure, indoor air quality, temperature and humidity, lighting, acoustics, and utility usage. Results from the study were presented to the school board in May of 2021. It was determined that several infrastructure needs should be addressed. Recognizing the importance of updating the aging facilities and creating an efficient and complete scope of work, the school board worked internally and with SitelogIQ to arrive at the current scope of planning.
In June of 2021, the North Linn School Board approved a referendum resolution, which is the official action taken to place a bond referendum question on the September 14, 2021, Special Election ballot.
The question asks voters to approve general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $11,500,000.
The bond project is focused on new heating, cooling and ventilation system components in the high school and middle school classrooms. The current ventilation units are 30 years beyond their life expectancy and are failing to provide adequate ventilation and comfort in the classrooms for staff and students.
Superintendent Dave Hoeger noted, “This plan recognizes the importance of planning for replacement rather than experiencing a failure which would impact the learning environment and the cost of the project.”
The bulk of the bond project would be replacing the classroom heating, cooling and ventilation systems. While these project areas are exposed, it will extend to include several secondary needs. The school board and district leadership agree that taking care of these secondary projects makes fiscal sense.
“The school board and district leadership have been fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars. As a result of careful planning and early repayment of a previous bond debt, approval of this $11.5 million bond referendum is not anticipated to impact the current district’s portion of your property tax rate,” added Superintendent Hoeger. “We are focused on the responsible growth of our district, and on the quality services we provide our students and families.”
Details of the project plans include:
• Replace all unit ventilators in the middle and high schools as part of a new heating and air conditioning system.
• Remodeling of the high school science and FACS (Family and Consumer Science) classrooms.
• Ceiling tile replacement in the middle and high schools.
• Installation of new LED light fixtures in the middle and high schools.
• Window replacement in the high school.
• Roof improvements at the Middle School building.
• Create ADA compliant student restrooms in the high school.
• Upgrade electrical distribution system at the high school.
• Domestic water pipe replacement at the high school.
It is important to note that a second question to adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) will appear on the September 14, 2021 ballot. This question is independent of the bond referendum projects. This question will not raise taxes and is an extension of the current RPS which will allow the school district to continue to spend the capital building funds as allowed by Iowa law. The RPS must be periodically updated as mandated by Iowa legislation.
Learn more about the bond referendum:
A detailed informational community mailer will be arriving to district mailboxes mid-August. Community members can also visit www.northlinncsd.org/ref21 to learn about project details, frequently asked questions, tax impact, voter information and more.
Two informational open house/tour opportunities will also be available to voters. Open House #1 will take place on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 6:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. at North Linn High School. Open House #2 will take place on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5:30 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at North Linn High School.
Additional questions can be directed to Dave Hoeger, NLCSD Superintendent, at dhoeger@northlinncsd.org or 319-224-329.