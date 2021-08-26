Co-head coach Bob Mudd (45 years) and Dana Schmit (18 years) are not sure what to expect from this year’s Lynx cross country teams. The 2020 girls’ team did not participate last season due to Covid, while the boys’ team were a top 10 team all season long.
The boys will come into the season returning six or their eight starters from last season. Returning is all-conference honoree Nathan Bean who is a senior this season and will be looking to punch his ticket to state after a successful 2020 season. Joining Bean will be seniors Dylan and Dakota Dudley and sophomore Ty Pflughaupt, all of which have varsity experience. Joining them this season is junior Carter Folkers and freshman Caleb Bildstein.
The girls will be without four solid seniors who graduated last season in Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, Tessa Helms, Emilie Hass, and Claire Wade. With the girls’ season cancelled last season the coaching staff knows that it will be a trying start not exactly knowing what to expect after such a long layoff. But they do have a nice core of athletes returning with a lot experience and determination which include five solid runners. Senior Kyla Bildstein will be joined again this season with sophomores Meghan Wheatley who is one of the top runners in the state and Carly Myers. Two newcomers to keep an eye on are freshman Bryn Collum and Kinzie Bridgewater.
Coach Mudd feels both teams will have five solid runners but will be looking for kids on both teams to step up into the key roles as fifth and sixth runners if their teams want to compete for team titles in a very tough Tri-Rivers conference. As with every team, staying healthy will be the key to a successful season.