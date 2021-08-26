On August 18, North Linn Community School District laid out guidelines for handling COVID-19 in school while returning to in-person classes and cultivating a sense of normalcy. According to North Linn superintendent Dave Hoeger, the school is staying in compliance with state mandates and guidelines in order to protect students and staff.
Class is in-person for all student unless medically necessary, with masks optional both in classrooms and on bus routes. Classrooms and buses will be sanitized every day, and a seating chart on buses will help with any contact tracing should a student receive a positive COVID-19 test.
Hoeger assured the community that the school will support students regardless of masking choice and will encourage hand washing and sanitizing.
“We’re going to continue to do whatever mitigation we can as far as cleaning, hand washing,” Hoeger said.
According to the CDC, Linn County’s full vaccination rate is slightly above the national average (55.2 percent in Linn County, 50.9 percent nationally); however, children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, leaving them vulnerable to the more transmissible delta variant. Hoeger hopes the guidelines will keep the school community safe while allowing students to return to normal this year.