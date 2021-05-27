On Tuesday night, May 11, art projects lined the halls of the school and walls of the library. Art students showcased the projects they made throughout the school year. Some of the projects included clay sculptures, self-portraits, shading drawings, and pastel creations.
Senior art students also showcased the ceiling tiles that they designed and painted. These tiles will later be put in the library for all to see. A Senior class 2021 tile was created by Galaxy Hopkins and Alexis Nestby which was then signed by the entire senior class.
Kaley Reierson stated that her personal project was her favorite to do as she got to pick what she created. Her project consisted of a circular piece of wood that she made in layers. The layers consisted of book pages and painted layers to create a multi-level project. Each student was given an easel to display their masterpieces and work.
Music acts were also showcased at this event. Select band and choir pieces performed by small groups and individuals were witnessed throughout the night. Some of these musical pieces included Jacob Aberle performing a trombone solo, “Turquoise” by Vander Cook, and his Variety Show solo, “Feelin’ Good” best known by Michael Bublé. Other performances included vocal solos by Anthony Annis singing “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and Jenna Lemley performing her State Virtual Contest song “Lonesome Dove”.
Senior choir members Jacob Aberle, Natalie Bauer, and Tessa Helms performed their Vocal Trio piece “Miranda and John.” A mixed ensemble group consisting of Jenna Lemley, Nathan Bean, Josh Gillingham, Broden Dryer, Cady Sutcliffe, Alexis Henry, and Daisy Bruns performed a Celtic piece called “The Skye over Shannon.”
Band pieces included a duet consisting of Maddie Stepanek and Ashley Holub, Maddie Stepanek also performed a baritone solo. Emilie Hass performed a solo on her flute. There were also several Speech performances such as Kyle Williams’s musical theater “Coffee Shop Nights” and Jacob Aberele’s “Sister” Prose. Art Teacher Trent Benesh stated that he enjoys the event because it showcases all of the hard work the fine arts students have done throughout the year.