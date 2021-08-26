North Linn Football

The Lynx return a combination of nine starters on both offense and defense, as well as five or six others that saw significant varsity action last year. North Linn loses just three seniors from last year’s campaign seeing them go 2-6 which was a rare down year for the Lynx. They will return 100% of their rushing (1,110), passing (1,048) and receiving (1,048) yards from last year’s team. They also return about 75% of tackles made.
The Lynx will be a junior and senior heavy team and will rely on that experience this season in a very tough Class A District 4. The Lynx struggled to stop the run last year and defense must be a priority as they head into this year’s season head coach Jared Collum commented.
Six key players will return who earned All-district honors in 2020, including first team honorees Austin Hilmer and Cade Haugenbury. Hilmer threw for 576 yards with four TDs. He also ran for 396 yards with four touchdowns and had 29 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Cade Haughenbury rushed for 434 yards and he also had 451 passing yards with five touchdowns. On defense he had 35 tackles and one interception.
Also returning are Brady Klendworth, Tate Collum, Corbin Woods and Tate Haughenbury who all garnered All-District honors last season. Senior Lance Miller rounds out the Lynx returning starters. The Lynx will rely on six additional letter-winners from last season in Joe Beuter, Wyatt McMahon, Mason Walthart, Josh Bean, Cael Bridgewater and Ben Wheatley.
Coach Collum also sees a lot of promise in two newcomers, Tyler Stanley (OL/DL) and Landon Miller (RB/TE/LB) who will both be vying for varsity spots. Stanley on the offensive line and Miller will compete for a linebacker position.