North Linn Girls Basketball

The 2021-22 Lynx will have several players with varsity experience returning this season, including two seniors, Chloe VanEtten and Ella Ries and junior Elise Ware who will look to strengthen this year’s varsity team.
A newcomer who could make some noise is sophomore Skylar Benesh, who will look to contribute this season. The Lynx also have a strong freshman class with players who will challenge for varsity minutes as well.
“We will be experienced, but a bit undersized following the graduation of Ellie Ware. This team has the potential to be one of the deepest squads we have had in quite some time.” Head Coach Brian Wheatley said, “We expect there to be competition for the varsity spots and should lead to productive and competitive practices.”
Returning for the Lynx this season are Kamyrn Kurt who averaged 13.6 ppg last season and was an All-Conference first team honoree, along with being selected to the first team IPSWA and All-Region IBCA teams in 2021.
She will be joined by three more players with lots of varsity experience in senior Chloe VanEtten, junior Ellie Flanagan and sophomore Macy Boge.
Springville will be one of the top teams in the state. Maquoketa Valley will remain strong despite losing a strong senior class. East Buchanan will have a strong senior class as well. The Tri-Rivers conference has been well represented at the state tournament over the years and you can expect that to be the case again this season.