North Linn hands East Buc first loss of season Todd Hunt todd.hunt@wcinet.com Sep 9, 2021

The Lynx handed East Buchanan their first loss of the season on September 3 shutting out the Bucs 20-0 for the win, and a 2-0 start this season.Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter. North Linn put up 14 points in the second quarter and added one more touchdown in the third for the win.Head coach Jared Collum was especially pleased with how his defense played the entire night, "Our defense played lights out, East Buc only crossed the 50 once and we were in end of the half prevent."Individual stats include: rushing – Cade Haughenbury 13-30, Tate Haughenbury 8-14, one TD; passing – Tate Haughenbury 9/24 145 yards, two TDs; receiving – Austin Hilmer 4-71 one TD, Ben Wheatley 2-24, Mason Walthart (one TD), Cade Haughenbury 1-20, Lance Miller 1-10; tackles – Landon Miller eight, Landon Paul 7.5, McClane Rauch 5.5, Jarin Peyton 4.5, Cade Haughenbury four, Cael Bridgewater, Brady Klendworth, Lance Miller, Trey McEnany three, Austin Hilmer, Tate Collum, Tyler Stanley two, Mason Walthart 1.5, Tate Haughenbury, Josh Bean, Corbin Woods one; sacks –Landon Paul one. Cade Haughenbury, Landon Miller 0.5.