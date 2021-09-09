North Linn (5-2) hosted their first home quad of the season on August 31 with Alburnett, Hillcrest Academy and Hudson competing. The Lynx finished 2-1 on the night with wins over Hillcrest and Alburnett and a tough loss to Hudson. Alburnett (1-8) goes 0-2.
North LinnIt took a little time in North Linn’s first two matches for the girls to get going but they found a way to bring home the win in their first two matches of the night 2-0 against Hillcrest Academy and rival Alburnett but fell to Hudson 0-2.
North Linn opened up with Hillcrest Academy winning in two sets 25-17, 25-16. Senior Jill Smith set the way for the girls all evening with 16 assists and one block. Caitlin Benesh contributed with nine digs and Chloe VanEtten had 4.5 kills. As a team the Lynx recorded 31.5 kills on 63 attempts.
In their second match of the night the Lynx were able to get past the Pirates of Alburnett 25-15 and 25-20 winning in straight sets. Smith and Van Etten led the way once again for the Lynx with Smith having 13 more assists and VanEtten with four kills and five digs.
Head coach Jennifer McNeill said, “We saw some good things from those matches specifically from our serve receive.”
In the Lynx final matchup, they faced off against Hudson. The Lynx came out strong in game one losing a close match 22-25. In game two the girls came out flat and were not able to get any momentum going falling 12-25 in the second set. Smith had 16 more assists giving her 100 on the season. Junior Evalyn Robinson had a nice game with nine digs to lead the team.
“In our last match versus Hudson, we came out strong but lost communication and focus. That loss was tough and the girls are ready to come back stronger against Lisbon on Thursday.” said McNeill
Individual stats vs Hillcrest include: assists – Jill Smith 16, Malayna Arp and Caitlin Benesh two, Chloe VanEtten and Evalyn Robinson one; kills – Chloe VanEtten nine, Macy Boge and Caitlin Benesh six, Sydney Smock and Jill Smith two; digs – Caitlin Benesh nine, Evalyn Robinson eight, Malayna Arp four, Jill Smith three, Macy Boge two, Chloe VanEtten and Taylor Munson one; blocks – Jill Smith and Teagan Liebe one.
Individual stats vs Alburnett include: assists – Jill Smith 13 and Evalyn Robinson one; kills – Chloe VanEtten eight, Macy Boge, Jill Smith and Teagan Liebe one; digs – Chloe VanEtten and Evalyn Robinson five, Malayna Arp and Caitlin Benesh four, Macy Boge and Jill Smith one.
Individual stats vs Hudson include: assists – Jill Smith 16, Caitlin Benesh and Chloe VanEtten one; kills – Chloe VanEtten 10, Caitlin Benesh seven, Macy Boge and Teagan Liebe one; digs – Evalyn Robinson nine, Chloe VanEtten and Jill Smith four, Malayna Arp, Caitlin Benesh and Sydney Smock three, Macy Boge one.
AlburnettHead coach Suzanne Smith knew coming into the season that it was going to take some time for her team to gel together and that has been the case early in the season for the Pirates as they fell to Hudson and North Linn at the Lynx quad.
In their first match against Hudson the girls came out and were not able to get things going in their favor losing set one 10-25. They came out in their second set and really started to work as a team coming up short 22-25.
In their second matchup of the night the girls faced off against rival North Linn falling in two sets 15-25 and 20-25. In both matchups the Pirates came out sluggish and were not able to get things rolling, but like game two against Hudson they performed much better as a team in their second set.
Alburnett stats were not available in time for production.