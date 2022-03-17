It was Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. on March 7th, and the North Linn boys’ basketball team was in Des Moines playing North Mahaska at Wells Fargo Arena, trying to find a way to win another state championship.
“We came out with energy,” Junior Tate Haughenbury said. “We put a lot pressure on them that I don’t think they’ve seen this season. That’s just how we play, it’s our style, our tempo and non-stop pressure is key.”
The past two years the Lynx had fallen just one win shy of the title, and the seniors wanted to get it done in their final season. If this game was any indication, look out St. Mary’s, Remsen.
North Linn fell behind 4-0 early, but as soon as they scored and got the full court defense going, it was complete dominance.
North Linn forced 22 Warhawk turnovers throughout the first half shooting lay-up after lay-up in one of the most dominating performances Wells Fargo has ever seen.
“I definitely enjoy playing on a longer court. I don’t think teams that we play against do,” Senior Dylan Kurt said, “They’ll say stuff to us like ‘Could you slow down a little bit?’ I hear that often. A lot more than you might think.”
By halftime, North Linn had their fans thinking championship as they were up 56-15 against a very good North Mahaska basketball team. The Lynx, hitting on all cylinders, looked like a team on a mission throughout the entire first half.
The starters played throughout the third quarter, and the fourth quarter was a fun one, as every North Linn player got some significant minutes on the court at the WELL.
“This is probably as well as we’ve played, for sure,” Senior Austin Hilmer said. “Just the dominance that we had. We’ve played like that this season. It was good to get this win at the state tournament and keep going.”
North Linn finished with an 89 to 43 win that will send them to the semi-finals on Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. against undefeated Remsen St. Mary’s.
Dylan Kurt let the way offensively with 19 points. Tate Haughenbury had 18 points and a team high seven steals to go along with some highlight reel dunks. Cade Haughenbury had 14 points and 5 rebounds. Austin Hilmer had 13 points; a team high 10 assists for a state tournament double/double. He also had five rebounds and six steals throughout the game.
“We know we have to respect every opponent,” Senior Dylan Kurt said. “Respect every opponent, fear nobody. We’ve played with that mentality all season.”
Ben Wheatley and Ty Pflughaupt each had six points for the Lynx. Mason Bechen had five, Breckyn Betenbender and Tate Collum three each and Grant Rechkemmer two.
Coach Mike Hilmer, “The level of teams down here this year is really good. That team we just beat is a really good team. For them, it just came down to they haven’t seen the type of style we play. They just couldn’t respond to it. But, believe me, they are very good.”
Round one is in the books for North Linn, as they head to their sixth straight final four in the Iowa State Tournament. They have won their quarterfinal game all six of those years. An incredible run. They won the state title in 2018-19.
No. 2 seed North Linn(25-1) will face No. 3 seed St. Mary’s, Remsen (25-0) in what should be a doozy of a semifinal Wednesday night at 7:15pm. North Linn will seek its fifth consecutive appearance in a state championship game.
Individual stats: points – Dylan Kurt 19, Tate Haughenbury 18, Cade Haughenbury 14, Austin Hilmer 13, Ben Wheatley, Ty Pflughaupt six, Mason Bechen five, Breckyn Betenbender, Tate Collum three, Grant Rechkemmer two; assists – Austin Hilmer 10, Ben Wheatley four, Dylan Kurt, Mason Bechen two, Tate Haughenbury, Cole Griffith one; rebounds – Cade Haughenbury, Austin Hilmer five, Dylan Kurt four, Tate Haughenbury, Mason Bechen three, Trey McEnany, Grant Rechkemmer two, Gunner Vanourney one; steals – Tate Haughenbury seven, Austin Hilmer six, Dylan Kurt three, Cade Haughenbury two, Trey McEnany one; blocks – Tate Haughenbury, Ty Pflughaupt one.