In Cael Bridgewater’s return to the mat this week he defeated three 10 top wrestlers. Alburnett wins Highland invitational and CPU’s Keegan Fuessley takes home title at Maquoketa Valley tournament.
NORTH LINNIt was a big week for Cael Bridgewater has he makes his full return to the team defeating the #1 ranked and returning state champion from Lisbon in Cade Siebrecht by a 9-7 decision. He followed that up by winning the very tough Benton Community tournament with wins over 2 top 10 ranked 2A opponents from Independence and West Delaware.
Head Coach Brendan Schott said, “Cael has big goals this season and is winning the close matches in his short time back to accomplish them.”
January 6 home Tri-Dual
North Linn hosted Lisbon and Central City at home going 1-1 on the night.
Lynx 42 Central City 18
The Lynx with some help from Central City forfeits easily defeated the Wildcats. There were only two contested matchups in the dual. At 160 Austin McMahon lost by fall to Luke Bars and Kylee Shoop lost by fall to Connor Clark.
Receiving forfeit wins were Blaine Baumgartner (132), Bridgewater (138), Landon Bassett (145), Landen Paul (170), Riley Reid (182), Cole Rauch (195) and Matt Moyer (220).
Lynx 15 – Lisbon 66
Going into the matchup the Lynx knew a team win was not possible, but they knew they could compete in the contested matches. In contested matches the Lynx went 2-2.
At 132 Baumgartner started the Lynx off with a fall in 1:32 over Tiernan Boots following a forfeit to start the dual at 126. Bridgewater followed him at 138 with a huge 9-7 win against the defending state champ. At 170 Paul won by fall over Jacob Walerius in 1:31. McMahon and Moyer both lost by falls.
“Happy with the effort of our team this past week. Battling through injury and sickness.” said Schott
January 8 at Benton Community
The Lynx Traveled to Benton on Jan. 9 for the Jerry Eckenrod Invitational taking home 14th place with only three wrestlers competing.
At 132, Baumgartner placed seventh going 3-2 on the day with all three victories coming via a fall. In his seventh place match he pinned Waukee Northwest’s JJ Fielder in 2:58.
At 138 Bridgewater continued his outstanding week taking home the title going 4-0. After an opening round bye, he recorded a tech fall over Dawson Franck of Benton and a major decision win 9-1 over Carter Shaw of Independence in the semi’s before defeating West Delaware’s Brent Yonkovic in the finals 6-4. At 170 Paul went 1-3 on the day in a very stacked weight class.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates might be young but that does not mean they are not good. They proved again this week that they have the talent to make big things happen this season with two wins at Maquoketa Valley on Jan. 6th, and took home the team title at the Highland Invitational on Jan. 9th.
Head coach Clayton Rush said, “We wrestled well coming off the break. I could tell we had missed competition and kids were ready to get back to it.”
Jan. 6 at Maquoketa Valley
On Jan. 6, the Pirates had some good individual wins. Dawson Becker had a big come from behind win against a tough Ed-Co wrestler and Preston Klostermann beat another Ed-Co wrestler who is currently ranked #6 at the weight class above him.
The Pirates went 2-0 on the night defeating Maquoketa Valley 60-18 and Edgewood-Colesburg 67-6, both in dominating fashion.
Alburnett vs. Edgewood-Colesburg 67-6
The Pirates only loss of the dual was at 170. At 106 Rowdy Neighbor won by a fall. Becker at 113 won by a 11-9 decision. The remainder of the Pirate wins were via a forfeit.
Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley 60-18
This was another dominating win for Alburnett. The Wildcats were only able to scratch out three wins in the dual making for another easy win.
At 106, Rowdy Neighbor recorded his second fall of the night. At 126 Blaine McGraw won by fall in only 54 seconds. At 138 Shayden Washburn won by fall in 4:00. Also getting a fall was Gunnar Keeney at 152 and Reece Klostermann at 160.
“There are still areas on the mat we need to improve in, usually something different each week, which is telling the coaching staff that they are retaining previous areas.” said Rush, “Our goal is to peak at the appropriate time, and we are on the right track to doing so.”
Jan. 9 at Highland Gary Curtis Invitational
The Pirates had some tough match-ups that they competed hard in. As a whole, they finished first as a team, which is now their second tournament we have won this year.
Brody Neighbor at 132 beat a wrestler ranked ahead of him, and someone that beat him right before the Christmas Break which Brody lost the first time 7-4 and won this time 14-4. Klostermann also had a really good tournament. He is currently ranked 11 and beat the #10 wrestler 10-2.
Rowdy Neighbor, wrestling an opponent who pinned him previously in Cascades Brock Morris, only to lose 5-3 this time around. He showed some real grit and composure in this match, closing the gap and really giving himself confidence moving forward.
There was one match that coach Rush felt stood out over the others and displayed what they believe in. It was Dawson Becker’s come from behind 12-11 win. “Becker was down 11-8 with :38 seconds left and did exactly what we were asking of him, and kept his effort and urgency high, leading him to be in a position to win the match, and he did.” said Rush
When we asked coach Rush who he felt deserved the wrestler of week honors for the Pirates he said, I would have to say Brody Neighbor in his finals match this weekend against a guy that had previously beat him 7-4, he brought an intensity to that match that the other guy didn’t match. Regardless of the outcome, that alone sets himself apart from others in his weight class. He went on to win that match 14-4.
Results from Highland: 106 Rowdy Neighbor (23-7) placed 3rd, 113 Dawson Becker (23-6) placed 4th, 120 Preston Klostermann (27-2) placed 2nd, 138 Shayden Washburn (18-14) placed 5th, 145 Carson Klostermann (26-3) placed 1st, 152 Gunnar Keeney (27-5) placed 3rd, 160 Reece Klostermann (17-8) placed 2nd.
CENTER POINT-URBANAJan. 6th at Marion
The Stormin’ Pointers traveled to Marion for a tri-dual with host Marion and the always tough team from West Delaware. CPU was unable to secure a win on the night going 0-2.
Marion vs. CPU 27-51
Teegan Fuessley started the Pointers off right with a fall in the first match of the night in 2:34. At 145, Ryan Barth defeated Klayton Rompot by a fall in 1:38. At 160, Will Gerhold won by decision over Grant Schulz 7-3.
Collin Hoskins continued his undefeated streak over Nathaniel Smith in 2:43 and at 106, Cael Steinkamp won by fall over Lucas Horak in 4:58.
CPU vs. West Delaware, Manchester 6-75
This was a tough one for the Pointers with Hoskins getting the Pointers only win on the night with a fall over Will Ward in 4:17.
Jan. 8 at Maquoketa Valley Farr Jebens Invite
CPU wrestled at the Farr Jebens Tournament hosted by Maquoketa Valley. The Stormin’ Pointers finished fourth in the field of 11. Fuessley was the 120-pound champion, recording falls in all of his matches. Hoskins and Steinkamp placed second, and Ryan Barth finished third.
Blake Berninghaus, Aiden Novoa and Cooper Lindeman were fourth. Will Gerhold recoded a fall at the end of the day to finish fifth and Brody Berninghaus placed seventh at 132
“Lots of good things on the day, love the support this team has for each other and looking forward to the second half of the season.” said head coach Matt Grennan.
CENTRAL CITYHead coach Paul Lindley knows with their short line-up that individual performances are the focus this season. “Only getting in a couple matches a week makes it tough for the boys to gain experience, but I have been pleased with how they have competed so far this season.”
January 6th at North Linn
The Wildcats were able to win their two contested matchups against North Linn falling to the Lynx 18-42. At 160 Luke Bards won by fall over Austin McMahon in 1:20 and at 126 Connor Clark also won by fall over Kylee Shoop in 5:44. Against the always tough Lions from Lisbon the Wildcats lost 0-83.
January 8th at the Central Invitational
Luke Bards was the lone Wildcat who participated at the Central Invitational placing fourth. Bards went 1-3 on the day, recording an opening round fall over Theison Folk of Dubuque Senior in 2:44.