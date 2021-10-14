NORTH LINN (19-6)Oct. 5 vs. Alburnett
The Lynx were fired up for this match and really wanted to get the victory on their senior night. Chloe Van Etten helped lead the Lynx to the sweep over the Pirates in three sets (25-13, 25-7, 25-20) with a team high 12 kills. She also led the Lynx with seven digs.
Head coach Jennifer McNeill said, “We did a nice job of controlling this match from start to finish. Before the match we had the opportunity to honor our seven seniors.”
Jill Smith continues to have an outstanding season setting up her teammates for easy plays with a team high 24 assists.
“Our seniors have been instrumental in turning our program around. They are a great group of kids who love to have fun and work hard in the gym.” said McNeill
Individual stats include: assists – Jill Smith 24, Chloe Van Etten three, Caitlyn Benesh, Evelyn Robinson one; kills – Chloe Van Etten 12, Macy Boge six, Caitlyn Benesh, Jill Smith four, Skylar Benesh three, Teagan Liebe two; digs – Chloe Van Etten seven, Skylar Benesh, Malayna Arp two, Macy Boge, Taylor Munson one; blocks – Macy Boge one.
Oct. 7 at Central City
The Lynx went into this match knowing that Central City would be putting up a fight especially with it being their senior night. Lynx senior Van Etten continued to have a big week with a career high 24 kills in the match. Smith also had a good game setting her teammates up with 34 assists. Freshman Teagen Liebe led the Lynx with a team high six blocks and junior Evalyn Robinson led the defense with a team high 27 digs. Five Lynx players record double digit digs. As a team the Lynx were dominant offensively with 39 kills and five aces.
“Our middles, Teagan Liebe and Macy Boge were dominant on defense and led our team to a team high 15 blocks in the match.” said McNeill, “This match was another great team effort and we look forward to our conference tournament next week.”
Individual stats include: assists – Jill Smith 34, Chloe Van Etten, Caitlyn Benesh one; kills – Chloe Van Etten 24, Macy Boge, Caitlyn Benesh seven, Teagan Liebe one; digs – Evalyn Robinson 27, Chloe Van Etten 13, Caitlyn Benesh, Jill Smith 12, Malayna Arp 11, Skylar Benesh, Macy Boge six; blocks – Teagan Liebe six, Macy Boge, Jill Smith three, Skylar Benesh two, Caitlyn Benesh one.
ALBURNETT (4-20)Oct. 5 at North Linn
The Pirates fell in straight sets against the Lynx (25-13, 25-7, 25-20). Hailey Carolan led the team with two aces. The Pirates were not able to get any momentum going in the match due in part to a very good game from the Lynx on both sides of the net.
No stats were available in time for production.
Oct. 7 at Springville
The Pirates finished the week against another of the top teams in the state in the Orioles of Springville. Head coach Suzanne Smith was very pleased with how her team played, “I think we played extremely well against Springville, the girls were having fun and got some decent line shots against Springville”
Offensively, the Pirates played much better with their serving being key to their good play.
“We played really well last night. Our serve percentage was up which made everything else work as well. Springville is a very good team, so anytime you can compete with a team like that you have to feel good about yourself.” said Smith
Rachel Bemer had a really good game with a couple key hits down the line and Hailey Carolan and Ally Olmstead adjusted their game and came up with some big kills and blocks when the Pirates needed them.
Our back court of Ava Armon and Breanne Balderston were on target last night, they dug most of the balls that Springville hit at them so that they were playable.
“Springville is a great team and it was nice to see us play hard and have fun from start to finish and be competitive throughout the match.”
No stats were available in time for production.
CENTER POINT URBANAOct. 5 vs. Benton Community
The Pointers fell to the Bobcats in three sets 18-25, 23-25, 22-25). Head coach Michelle Halac was very pleased with how her team came out and battled the entire match, “We had some moments where we let Benton go on some runs, but we also created some of our own (especially in the second set when we came back from being down 12-23 to 22-23). We weren’t able to finish any of the sets with a win, but they were all close and we battled in everyone.”
Statistically Paige Foltz was the leader in hitting percentage and did a great job at the net creating openings for her teammates and finding some great spots of her own. Keely Franck had some awesome serves throughout the night and was their key server during their big run in the second set where she served 10 serves in a row with two of them being aces). and Gracie Hoskins was great defensively making some great reads on their hitters, getting herself in the position to make some great digs and hustle plays.
Following the match Halac commented, “We need to continue to work on our offensive effectiveness. We never gave up. Being down 11 points and coming back to lose in two speaks a lot to what this team can do. We have worked to be better the next day than the day before all season and they showed how much growth they have made.”
Each member of a team is important. The Pointers had some great excitement from their bench that carried out onto the floor with multiple girls stepping up in some much-needed moments to make a play.
“As noted earlier, we have definitely improved. Our record does not speak to the amount of improvement we have made and the grit, determination and all-out effort that these girls have had. This team is doing some great things and are looking forward to the opportunity to go out and show what we can do in the coming weeks.” said Halac
No stats were available in time for production.
Oct. 9 at Home Invitational
No stats from the tournament were available in time for production.
CENTRAL CITY
(15-11)The Wildcats split their matches this week going 1-1 with a win against Maquoketa Valley, and battled a strong North Linn team on senior night before losing in four sets.
Oct. 5 at Maquoketa Valley
The Wildcats traveled to Delhi to take on the MV Wildcats bringing home the match win in four sets (19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18). After losing their first set 19-25, the Wildcats came back strong to win the next three sets to bring home the win.
Belle Whitson continues to have a nice season after taking over the setter position notching 44 assists. Senior Sara Reid also had another good night leading Central City in kills and blocks. Bailee Weber led the team once again in digs with 17 and also had 15 kills.
Individual stats include: assists – Belle Whitson 44, Bella Damm two, Coletta Wade one; kills – Sara Reid 17, Bailee Weber 15, Coletta Wade seven, Ali Fritcher five, Hannah Kramer three, Belle Whitson two; digs – Bailee Weber 17, Bella Damm 16, Belle Whitson 12, Sara Reid nine, Brylea Brooks seven, Ali Fritcher six, Coletta Wade five, Natalie Noonan, Mikaela Brown one; blocks – Sara Reid two, Bailee Weber, Hannah Kramer one.
Oct. 7 vs. North Linn
This was a battle from the opening serve between two good Tri-Rivers West teams. Whitson had another good night with 40 more assists. Sara Reid and Bailee Weber were both able to capitalize on Whitsons setups recording 20 and 14 kills respectively. Defensively the Wildcats had six blocks. Damm had another nice game with a team high 22 of the teams 74 digs. She also led the team in aces with three.
Individual stats include: assists – Belle Whitson 40, Hannah Kramer two, Bailee Weber, Brylea Brooks, Sara Reid one; kills – Sara Reid 20, Bailee Weber 14, Coletta Wade five, Hannah Kramer, Belle Whitson four, Ali Fritcher one; digs – Bella Damm 22, Bailee Weber 12, Sara Reid 10, Hannah Kramer, Ali Fritcher, Belle Whitson five, Natalie Noonan one; blocks – Ali Fritcher, Sara Reid two, Bailee Weber, Coletta Wade one.