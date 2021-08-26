North Linn Volleyball

Ninth year Lynx head volleyball coach Jennifer McNeill knows coming into the season that there will be challenges, one of those staying healthy. If they can stay healthy together this group of girls have a good shot at finishing cracking the top three in the conference after finishing last season in fourth place with a 16-3, 4-3 record.
Coach McNeill believes this group can compete this season with the conference favorites, “We have a good mix of returning starters with the addition of some talented underclassmen.”
The Lynx will return four starters from last season which includes first team all-conference honoree senior Chole Van Etten and senior Jill Smith who was selected second team all-conference. Also returning is junior Evalyn Robinson who received honorable mention honors last season. Sophomore Macy Boge rounds out this year’s returners after having an impressive freshman season.
Seniors Taylor Munson and Sydney Smock will be relied on this season to help strengthen the varsity lineup as will some promising newcomers. Junior Caitlyn Benesh who moved from Alburnett this year will provide some additional varsity experience. Skylar Benesh who is a sophomore this season is a talented all-around athlete with some potential of earning a varsity spot early in the season. Freshman Teagan Liebe is another player to keep an eye on. Liebe is strong and mentally tough for her age.
“We also have depth at multiple positions. I have a group of multi-sport athletes that know how to win. The team chemistry that this group has will be huge asset. They have a lot of fun together and are fun to watch.” said McNeill.