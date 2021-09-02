Christian ‘Hammer’ Ammeter
Christian “Hammer” Frederick Ammeter, 60, of Coggon, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at The University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City, after a sudden illness involving a sepsis infection. For the past 2 years, he had been valiantly battling colon cancer.
Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Service in Central City. Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Coggon, officiated by Rev. Lisa Ross Thedens of Rowley. Burial was at Prairieburg Cemetery, Prairieburg. Chris was laid to rest along-side his Swiss immigrant great grandparents Christian and Rozina Ammeter.
Chris was born Jan. 22, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Richard and Phyllis (Evans) Ammeter. He graduated from North Linn High School and was a lifelong farmer. Chris loved the land and century farm (1900) where he was raised. He also loved spending time on the river and hunting. He rarely met a “stranger.” After meaningful conversation, Chris would consider anyone a new friend. Chris enjoyed his children, grandchildren, his trusty dog AJ, and his many, many friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his significant other of 12 years, Sheli Stanford of Cedar Rapids; his children Tony (Alyssa) Ammeter of Central City, Chelsi Stanford (Roberto Rodriguez) of Cedar Rapids, Cal Stanford of Cedar Falls, Crystal Ammeter (boyfriend Dakota Dresser) of Cedar Rapids and Evan Ammeter (girlfriend Crissy Clift) of Central City.
Chris’s kids Tony, Crystal and Evan, along with Sheli came together in planning a meaningful service with tributes from friends and family, musical selections that had special meaning to Chris and a most significant and memorable send-off. Waiting outside Zion Presbyterian Church was a John Deere tractor driven by oldest son, Tony Ammeter, pulling the flatbed wagon decorated with American flags. Those entrusted to carry his casket and secure it to the wagon were his younger son Evan Ammeter, and treasured friends and bearers Gary Liebe, Bob Liebe, Mark Liebe, Kirk Sauer and Ryan Shoop. They and Sheli accompanied the casket on the wagon from Coggon to Praireburg, where a long procession of friends and family followed behind to commit his body. Handprints were laid upon the very dusty casket top by all who were there, and those impressions go with Chris into eternity.
Chris is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Jacki and Luci Rodriguez, Cedar Rapids, Aurora Ammeter and Colt Ammeter, both of Central City; his mother, Phyllis Ammeter of Cedar Rapids; his sisters, Tracie (John) Maurice of Cedar Rapids, Cheryl (Rick) Owen and April (Rick) Sakane of California; and nieces and nephews, Mellette and Miles Maurice and Jesse and Ebrill Owen.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Richard Ammeter Aug. 18, 2006.
