It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beautiful son, Evan Patrick O’Connor, 15. He gained his angel wings at Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Tex., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Family greeted friends, 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, with a 3:30 p.m. vigil service at the funeral home. A funeral mass was at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Central City. Burial followed at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City.
Evan was born in Hanford, Cal., the son of Sean and Melissa (Poole) O’Connor, April 7, 2007. He started school in the Lemoore School district and was presently attending 10th grade at Azle High School. Evan was our special angel, everyone who met him knew how special he was, and he always left you thinking of his big smile, beautiful blue eyes and his heart of gold. Evan loved Thomas the Train, building Legos and watching his ipad. He also loved the outdoors, camping, fishing or just exploring. Evan loved to watch YouTube videos and go to Texas Rangers games with his family. Even though Evan’s time on this earth with us was short, he left lasting impressions on everyone who crossed his path. He will be deeply missed.
Evan is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents, Sean and Melissa (Poole) O’Connor of Azle, Tex.; sister, Katelynn O’Connor; brother, Aedan O’Connor; grandparents: Shelby and Lisa Poole of Hanford, Cal., Dennis and Jean Amdahl of Cedar Rapids and Angel Anderson of Azle; aunts and uncles, Lindsey and Todd Jordan of Lemoore, Cal., Tanya and Tim O’Connor of Melbourne, Fla. and Ryan Poole of Rancho Santa Maria, Cal.; cousins: Brooke and Ava Jordan, Michaela and Kyran O’Connor and Paislee Poole; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Dennis O’Connor; and Papop, Donnie Anderson.
We would like to thank the staff at Cook’s Children’s Hospital that took such good care of our beloved Evan.