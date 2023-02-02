Jim Jones
Jim Jones, 88, of Center Point, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral Service were 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Alice United Methodist Church in Center Point. Visitation began one hour prior at the church. A private family burial took place at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point.
Jim was born July 20, 1934, in Bagley, Wis., the son of Leo and Lucy (Ward) Jones. He graduated from Bagley High School in 1952. Jim was united in marriage to Loretta O’Connor on Oct. 8, 1955, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. Jim worked at Wilson Foods for 30 years and on the family farm. He then took over his grandfather-in-law’s monument company and renamed it Jones Monument. He was a member of the Center Point Lions Club, area ambulance and volunteer fire department. Jim was also a part of the Frozen Few Snowmobile Club. Jim and Loretta enjoyed traveling all over the country and the world. They shared a love of horseback riding, snowmobiling and showing horses with their son, Dewitt. You could also catch up with Jim over breakfast at the coffee shop in Center Point. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Jones of Center Point; son, Tim (Rose) Jones of Gladstone, Ill.; grandchildren: Pat (Jessica) Jones of Fairfield, Christopher (Caitlin) Jones of Village of Lakewood, Ill., Nicholas Jones of Seattle, Wash., Indiana Jones of Greenville, S.C. and Trinity Jones of Taylors, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Ava, Kate, Carrick and Quinn Jones; daughter-in-law, Jennifer ‘Jenny’ Jones of Greer, S.C.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Brad Jones (and his wife Cindi) and Dewitt Jones; and sisters, Ruth, Joyce, Ivanelle, Patricia and Dorothy.
Memorials may be directed to Alice United Methodist Church or Center Point Area Ambulance Service.
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point is assisting the family. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
