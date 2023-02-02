Judi Kay (Travis) Novotny
Judi Kay (Travis) Novotny of Central City unexpectedly passed Jan. 2, 2023, from this world and into the next from complications due to a fall at her home. As a Christian woman of deep faith, she is now safely home.
Judi was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Hampton, the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Willig) Travis of Eldora. She graduated from Eldora High School and then completed nursing training to become a labor and delivery nurse. She loved taking care of moms and their new babies.
She married Joseph (Joe) Novotny, June 2, 1973, in Eldora. From this marriage two sons, Michael and Daniel, entered this world and became the joy of her life. Having grandchildren, Aidan, Ariella, Lillian and Waverly, enter her life put sparkles in her eyes like no other. Judi loved doing anything outdoors and was fully engaged with country life.
Survivors include her husband, Joe, of Central City; two sons and their families: Michael, Heather, Aidan and Ariella Novotny of West Des Moines and Daniel, April, Lillian and Waverly Novotny of Marion. Also surviving are her sisters, Shirley (Dick) Valde of Rochester, Minn. and Marnee (Jerry) Mackey of Cedar Rapids; her brother, Richard Travis of Eldora; and her twin daughters, Jacque and Kris. And as one can imagine, many surviving nieces and nephews are also part of this loving family. Judi loved them all.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Connie Cross, Darla Scholey and Lynda Langfitt; and two brothers, Robert Travis and Ronald Travis.
A remembrance celebration of life will be held later this year when the grass turns green and the flowers bloom.
Love deeply. Forgive often. You never know what the day will bring.
