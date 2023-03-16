Lester ‘Les’ Gene Rowe
Lester ‘Les’ Gene Rowe, 75, of Springfield, Mo., left this journey of life Feb. 13, 2023.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 5:17 am
Lester ‘Les’ Gene Rowe
Les was born in Independence, Dec. 27, 1947, to Louise and Walter Rowe of Walker. He was loved by so many and achieved many things in his life. He was a very proud Marine, serving his country as a CPL. Joining in 1965, he served during the Vietnam War, where he received the Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals. He also received numerous medals and badges, including the Rifle Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He discharged Honorably in 1969 from duty station RR&CCO, 7th CommBn, 1st Marine Division.
When he came home from Vietnam, he started working at Wilson’s Meat Packing Plant in Cedar Rapids and went on to Bell Telephone Company, now known as Lumen. He married and had a daughter, Shannon Rowe. He later remarried and had another daughter, Kelly Rowe. He then moved to Las Vegas, Nev. as head of security at the previous Star Dust Casino and went on to work as security at the University of Nevada Medical Center. When he retired, he moved to Springfield, Mo. for his love of fishing and bass tournaments.
Les was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Tracker; mother and father, Walter and Louise Rowe; brother-in-law, Ken Kiler.
Les is survived by his sister, Marlene Kiler of Hackensack Minn.; daughters, Shannon Keller, (Jim Keller) and Kelly Kemmerling; grandchildren, Chase and Kilian Kemmerling of Cedar Rapids; best friends, April Barker of Nebraska, Mike Dvorak of Cedar Rapids and Justin Moore of Missouri.
Honors Service will be held May 20, 1 p.m., at Troy Mills Cemetery. Cheers to Les following the memorial at Dharma’s Bar & Grill in Troy Mills.
