Loren D. Houts Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Loren D. HoutsLoren D. Houts, 71, of Shellsburg, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Harmony House in Cedar Rapids. Per Loren’s wishes, there will be no services planned at this time.Loren was born January 18, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, to Orvalle ‘Dale’ and Nelevene (Wilkinson) Houts. He worked in Shellsburg as a carpenter. Loren loved to spend time outdoors on his trips to Alaska.Those left to cherish Loren’s memory are his brothers, Gerald (Elaine) Houts of Alburnett and Roger (Dianne) Houts of Sandpoint, Id., as well as his nieces and nephews.Loren was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Nelevene.Condolences may be left online at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAlburnett names next district superintendentAnamosa girls track and field: Finally getting to competeSoaring with the Eagles:National success coming quickly for former Alburnett native standoutCael Bridgewater earns All-Academic honorsHigh School Track primed and ready for the outdoor seasonMidland boys track and field: Near the top of the standingsTanner Allen taking to dirt tracks in areaAnamosa boys track and field: RVC champions!Soaring with the Eagles: Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.