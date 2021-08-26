Marie A. Winn, 94, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Visitation was held 5 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, 516 Rowley St, Walker. Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church with an additional visitation held an hour prior to services. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family.
Marie was born April 23, 1927 to Ed and Carrie (Wavrin) Zabokrtsky in Walker. She graduated from Walker High school, where she enjoyed playing basketall. Marie was united in marriage on May 25, 1948 to Norman Vernon Winn until his death on July 31, 2011. She was a homemaker but also worked at Rockwell and as a cook at North — Linn Community Schools. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with family.
Survivors include three children. Norma (Doug) Schmidt of Coggon, Ron (Cindy) Winn of Walker, Doug (Sandy) Winn of Walker; grandchildren, Jason (Dana) Schmidt, Kristina (Ben) Moritz, Amy (Eric) Voss, Curt (Jalissa) Winn, Luke Winn (Alyssa Mitchell), Jared (Kylee) Winn; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Winn; her parents, Ed and Carrie Zabokrtsky; an infant daughter, Mary Carol Winn; and a grandson, Andy Winn.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory.
Thank you to the staff of Prairie Hills Memory Care for their loving care of Marie.