Mary Elaine Casey-Olson
Mary ‘Elaine’ Casey-Olson, 78, of Coggon, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.
Visitation was 4-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, with a Rosary service at 3 p.m. A funeral Mass was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Patrick Church in Ryan, with an additional visitation one hour before. Burial followed at St. John Cemetery in Coggon.
Elaine was born Sept. 18, 1944, in Prairieburg, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen (Tegeler) Kramer. On Oct. 9, 1965, she was united in marriage to Gerald Casey. From this marriage three sons were born. After Jerry’s death in 1989, she married Kelvin Olson on June 27, 1997. She loved her sons and their wives very much. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, feeding birds, watching the Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs, cooking and had many cookbooks. Elaine loved her children, grandchildren and had fun with her great-grandchildren. Elaine liked the outdoors, camping, boating and going places with her friends and family. She was known to have a smile for everyone and a great sense of humor. Elaine loved helping and caring for people in need. She loved spending holidays with family and would always invite extra people to her get-togethers. Elaine will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved her sisters and brothers and all the crazy fun-in-laws. Elaine spent a lot of time with her sister, Kay, and had many fun outings, including going out to Amish Territories for flowers. She loved meeting up with Rockwell friends and Red Hats of Rockwell.
Elaine is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Kelvin Olson; children: Tom (Tracy) Casey, Mike (Darcy) Casey, Tim (Angie) Casey, Jennifer Olson, Teresa Robinson and Tony (Michelle) Olson; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings; Kay Noonan, Bill (Joyce) Kramer, Bob (Char) Kramer, Donna (Tom) Neuzil, Gary (Alaine) Kramer, Connie (Dave) Arduser, Sharon (Niel) Speer, Diane (Wayne) Wurzer and Jane (Dave) Oldaker; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first love, Jerry Casey; parents; fathers- and mothers-in-law, Thorvald and Lucille Olson and Paul and Generose Casey; sister, Jeanette Vaske; daughter-in-law, Michele Casey; sisters-in-law, Ann Casey and Kathy Casey; brothers-in-law: Delbert Noonan, Paul Ryan, Irv Vaske and David Munsterman; three nephews, Kyle and Keith Mersh and Ty Casey; and great-grandson, William Feldmann.
Please share a memory of Elaine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.