Maxine Velma Grissom, 97, of Harpers Ferry, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Aspire Health and Rehab in Moberly, Mo.
A Celebration of Life was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb.7, at Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Center Point, where a visitation was held one hour prior to the service. A Graveside service followed at the Walker Cemetery in Walker.
Maxine was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Marion, the daughter of Harry and Theresa (Novak) Werner. She was raised a farm girl in the Winthrop, Quasqueton, Walker and Troy Mills area and attended a one room schoolhouse. Maxine graduated from Troy Mills, in 1943. Growing up, she and her sister Edna played music and sang at numerous events and dances in the area. ‘Mac,’ as she was fondly called, played mandolin and guitar and sang. Maxine could also play the piano and organ. She wrote poetry and songs. It was at one of the dances where she and Edna were performing that she met her husband-to-be, Morris Frank Grissom. They corresponded throughout his tour of duty in World War II. When Morris returned, they were married June 22, 1945, in Cedar Rapids.
They farmed outside of Lamont. Following that, they ran the store in Quasqueton, and then moved to Cedar Rapids. Maxine and ‘Pete,’ as Morris was known, had three children: Diane, Maurice and John. They enjoyed camping, fishing, cards, church and family. Mac and Pete often would take Sunday drives and picnics. Maxine worked as a cook/baker at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids for many years. There were many vacations at Lake Vermillion in Minnesota. Mac enjoyed her home and yard, with her many flowers and trees, near Ellis Park. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids.
Following the 2008 flood in Cedar Rapids, in which she lost her home, she moved to Center Point. She later moved to Harpers Ferry, to be by John and Joyce, and then to Paris, Mo. to be near Diane in 2022.
Maxine is survived by her children, Diane Holmes of Paris, Mo. and John (Joyce) Grissom of Harpers Ferry; her brother, Charles (Nancy) Werner of Independence; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris (Pete); son, Maurice (Gus) Grissom; son-in-law, Jerry Holmes; and siblings: Dorothy, Marie, Edna, and Mabel Rick.
Memorials in Maxine’s memory may be directed to the family.