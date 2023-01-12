Merwin ‘Arkie’ Fay Zerba Sr., 89, of Hiawatha, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home, followed by burial at Dunkard Cemetery in Midway, with full military honors.
Merwin was born June 6, 1933, in Rowley, the son of Eugene and Mary (Timpson) Zerba. After graduating high school, he went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. In December of 1955, Merwin was united in marriage to Donna Lamphier, who preceded him in death. He was a farmer and worked at Weyerhauser for 46 years, retiring in 2000. Merwin enjoyed fishing, traveling, going to the casino, basketball and football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of the VFW and a league bowler for many years. Merwin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Merwin is survived and lovingly remembered by his three sons: Merwin (Michele) Zerba Jr. of Toddville, Timmie Zerba of Urbana and Michael Zerba of Toddville; six grandchildren: Kevin, Derrick, Keith (Crystal), Richard (Lisa), Amber (Preston) Reed and Sarah Purcell; and 14 great-grandchildren: Chase, Tanner, Natalia, Nash, Emma, Alexia, Hailey, Hank, Easton, Addyson, Kayden, Harper, Emberley and Huxley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Harriet Pisarik and Bertha Peifenstahl; and five brothers: Ralph, Raymond (Mary), Lawrence (Patricia), Rolland (Betty) and Harlan (Louise).